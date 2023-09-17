Michael Block scores an albatross at his home course Arroyo Trabuco

Michael Block, who garnered his first 15 minutes of fame with a remarkable T-15 finish at the PGA Championship in May, has continued to make headlines since.

Michael Block's journey from a club professional in Southern California to a standout performer at a Major championship has been nothing short of remarkable.

Recently, he took to Instagram to share yet another awe-inspiring achievement of his career. The 47-year-old said that he had scored an albatross on the Par-5 9th hole at his home course Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club‎.

An albatross, also known as a double eagle, is one of the rarest feats in golf, typically achieved by hitting the ball three strokes under par on a single hole. It's a testament to Block's exceptional skill and precision on the course.

Expand Tweet

Michael Block has spent most of his career as a club professional in Southern California. However, he shot into the spotlight with his stellar performance at the 2023 PGA Championship, where he not only made the cut but also finished in the top 15. His final round at the event included a hole-in-one, a feat that further solidified his reputation as an exceptional golfer.

Before his breakthrough at the PGA Championship, Block had participated in 25 PGA Tour events, making the cut in four of them. His accomplishments as a club pro are equally impressive, with nine Southern California PGA Player of the Year awards in ten years from 2012 to 2022.

Michael Block's golfing triumphs before the PGA Championship

Michael Block's trophy cabinet includes victories at the 2001 California State Open, three Southern California PGA Championships, and the 2014 PGA Professional National Championship. He also represented the USA team at the 2015 and 2022 PGA Cups, winning the latter.

However, it was his performance at the 2023 PGA Championship that truly catapulted him to golfing stardom. During the tournament's second round, he recorded birdies at three of his first five holes, briefly holding a joint-second-place position.

Michael Block in PGA Championship (Image via PGA)

Although he faced some challenges during the round, he finished the day at even par. Block's journey continued with an even-par 70 in the third round, where he was paired with golfing heavyweight Justin Rose. The strong performance moved him into a tie for eighth place after 54 holes.

In the final round, Block's sensational play included a hole-in-one at the 15th hole while playing alongside Rory McIlroy. The incredible achievement secured him a +1 final score, tying him for 15th place in the tournament.

Block's success earned him a significant prize of $288,000 in addition to an automatic invitation to the 2024 PGA Championship, marking a significant milestone in his golfing career.