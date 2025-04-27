Michael Kim & Nick Dunlap among early WDs from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is set for next week, May 1-4, at the iconic TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The course, opened in 2004, has hosted the tournament since 2021.

Ad

The CJ Byron Nelson used to be a signature stop for all of the game's best players. While some of the PGA Tour's top names still play in the event, many of the world's top players no longer include it as a part of their schedule.

On Sunday, PGA Tour Communications announced on X that two players have already withdrawn from the event: Nick Dunlap and Michael Kim. Their withdrawals made room for two other players to play in the event.

Ad

Trending

"Field updates for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Michael Kim WD; Dylan Wu IN (space) Nick Dunlap WD; Kevin Tway IN," PGA Tour Communications X post reads.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Kim and Nick Dunlap's reasons for withdrawal are not yet known. Kim is a one-time PGA Tour winner who has had a resurgence in the Official World Golf Ranking this year, and is now 52nd in the world after finishing tied for 27th place at The Masters.

Nick Dunlap made history last year, becoming the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991. Dunlap won the American Express at the iconic PGA West in January of 2024. He turned professional the following week and went on to win the Barracuda Championship in July.

Ad

Dunlap missed the cut at The Masters earlier this month and went viral for shooting an 18-over-par 90 in the opening round. Despite shooting an absurdly high score, Dunlap did not have a single three-putt in his opening round at Augusta National.

In his underwhelming first round, he made four double bogeys, a triple bogey, and no birdies. He had a remarkable bounce-back in round two, however, shooting a one-under-par 71.

Which PGA Tour stars are playing in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Scottie Scheffler at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson (via Getty)

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be in the field at the Byron Nelson as he aims to capture his first PGA Tour win of 2025. Despite a bevy of strong showings in what has been an injury-laden season, Scheffler is yet to finish on top on the PGA Tour this year.

Ad

Scheffler didn't play in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last year, though he did play in the tournament in 2023, back when it was sponsored by AT&T. In 2023, he finished tied for fifth place, three shots behind the winner Jason Day.

Jordan Spieth will also be teeing it up at TPC Craig Ranch. Both he and Scheffler are Texas natives. Spieth missed the cut in 2024, though he has had some good showings at the venue in the past. He finished in solo second place in 2022, one shot behind winner K.H. Lee.

Gary Woodland and Sam Burns will also be teeing it up at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Gary Woodland is in search of his first PGA Tour win since the 2019 U.S. Open. Sam Burns aims to capture his first PGA Tour win since the now-defunct WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More