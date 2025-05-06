Mizuho Americas Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 06, 2025 15:42 GMT
Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round - Source: Getty
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The LPGA Tour is in New Jersey this week for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025. The third edition of the event will commence on Thursday, May 8, at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.

Ad

The Mizuho Americas Open 2025 will feature most of the top stars in action, competing for a $3 million purse. Defending champion Nelly Korda is resuming the season after weeks off. Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin are other big names competing at Liberty National.

As per Bet365, Jeeno Thitikul is the oddsmakers' favorite to win at Liberty National. Nelly Korda is a close second to defend her title, but she has had an underwhelming start to the season comparatively. Haeran Ryu, who is having a good run, is also expected to do well at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mizuho Americas Open 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 (as per bet 365):

  • Jeeno Thitikul: 9
  • Nelly Korda: 10
  • Haeran Ryu: 10
  • Rio Takeda: 14
  • Ruoning Yin: 16
  • Lydia Ko: 18
  • Ayaka Furue: 20
  • Miyuu Yamashita: 20
  • Angel Yin: 22
  • Minjee Lee: 22
  • Lauren Coughlin: 25
  • Esther Henseleit: 28
  • A Lim Kim: 28
  • Hannah Green: 33
  • Celine Boutier: 35
  • Akie Iwai: 40
  • Hye Jin Choi: 40
  • Jin Hee Im: 40
  • Allisen Corpuz: 40
  • Sarah Schmelzel: 40
  • Yealimi Noh: 40
  • Sei Young Kim: 45
  • Chanettee Wannasaen: 45
  • Andrea Lee: 45
  • Ina Yoon: 50
  • Rose Zhang: 50
  • Chisato Iwai: 50
  • Jennifer Kupcho: 50
  • Gemme Dryburgh: 50
  • Jiwon Jeon: 50
  • Alexa Pano: 50
  • Dewi Weber: 50
  • Yu Liu: 50
  • Peiyun Chien: 50
  • Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 50
  • Arpichaya Yubol: 50
  • Brooke Matthews: 50
  • Hira Naveed: 50
  • Bianca Pagdanganan: 50
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright: 50
  • Gigi Stoll: 50
  • Stephanie Kyriacou: 55
  • Brooke Henderson: 55
  • Ingrid Lindblad: 55
  • Carlota Ciganda: 60
  • Somi Lee: 60
  • Lindy Duncan: 60
  • Frida Kinhult: 60
  • Bailey Tardy: 60
  • Megan Khang: 66
  • Yan Liu: 70
  • Ashleigh Buhai: 70
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 70
  • Mi Hyang Lee: 75
  • Grace Kim: 80
  • Patty Tavatanakit: 90
  • Nataliya Guseva: 100
  • Amy Yang: 100
  • Manon De Roey: 110
  • Yuri Yoshida: 110
  • Auston Kim: 125
  • Leona Maguire: 125
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn: 140
  • Madelene Sagstrom: 140
  • Na Rin An: 150
  • Maja Stark: 150
  • Lucy Li: 160
  • Minami Katsu: 175
  • Yana Wilson: 175
  • Gabriela Ruffels: 200
  • Georgia Hall: 200
  • Erika Hara: 200
  • Aditi Ashok: 200
  • Emily Pedersen: 200
  • Hinako Shibuno: 200
  • Cassie Porter: 200
  • Ruixin Liu: 200
  • Anna Nordqvist: 200
  • Moriya Jutanugarn: 200
  • Jasmine Suwannapura: 200
  • Elizabeth Szokol: 200
  • Yuna Nishimura: 200
  • Paula Reto: 200
  • Fatima Fernandez Cano: 200
  • Yuka Saso: 225
  • Yahui Zhang: 225
  • Jenny Shin: 225
  • Kristen Gillman: 225
  • Albane Valenzuela: 225
  • Weiwei Zhang: 250
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez: 250
  • In Gee Chun: 300
  • Jenny Bae: 300
  • Karis Davidson: 300
  • Kum-Kang Park: 300
  • Brittany Altomare: 300
  • Eun Hee Ji: 300
  • Stacy Lewis: 300
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications