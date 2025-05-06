Mizuho Americas Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is in New Jersey this week for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025. The third edition of the event will commence on Thursday, May 8, at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.

Ad

The Mizuho Americas Open 2025 will feature most of the top stars in action, competing for a $3 million purse. Defending champion Nelly Korda is resuming the season after weeks off. Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin are other big names competing at Liberty National.

As per Bet365, Jeeno Thitikul is the oddsmakers' favorite to win at Liberty National. Nelly Korda is a close second to defend her title, but she has had an underwhelming start to the season comparatively. Haeran Ryu, who is having a good run, is also expected to do well at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Ad

Trending

Mizuho Americas Open 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 (as per bet 365):

Jeeno Thitikul: 9

Nelly Korda: 10

Haeran Ryu: 10

Rio Takeda: 14

Ruoning Yin: 16

Lydia Ko: 18

Ayaka Furue: 20

Miyuu Yamashita: 20

Angel Yin: 22

Minjee Lee: 22

Lauren Coughlin: 25

Esther Henseleit: 28

A Lim Kim: 28

Hannah Green: 33

Celine Boutier: 35

Akie Iwai: 40

Hye Jin Choi: 40

Jin Hee Im: 40

Allisen Corpuz: 40

Sarah Schmelzel: 40

Yealimi Noh: 40

Sei Young Kim: 45

Chanettee Wannasaen: 45

Andrea Lee: 45

Ina Yoon: 50

Rose Zhang: 50

Chisato Iwai: 50

Jennifer Kupcho: 50

Gemme Dryburgh: 50

Jiwon Jeon: 50

Alexa Pano: 50

Dewi Weber: 50

Yu Liu: 50

Peiyun Chien: 50

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 50

Arpichaya Yubol: 50

Brooke Matthews: 50

Hira Naveed: 50

Bianca Pagdanganan: 50

Lindsey Weaver-Wright: 50

Gigi Stoll: 50

Stephanie Kyriacou: 55

Brooke Henderson: 55

Ingrid Lindblad: 55

Carlota Ciganda: 60

Somi Lee: 60

Lindy Duncan: 60

Frida Kinhult: 60

Bailey Tardy: 60

Megan Khang: 66

Yan Liu: 70

Ashleigh Buhai: 70

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 70

Mi Hyang Lee: 75

Grace Kim: 80

Patty Tavatanakit: 90

Nataliya Guseva: 100

Amy Yang: 100

Manon De Roey: 110

Yuri Yoshida: 110

Auston Kim: 125

Leona Maguire: 125

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 140

Madelene Sagstrom: 140

Na Rin An: 150

Maja Stark: 150

Lucy Li: 160

Minami Katsu: 175

Yana Wilson: 175

Gabriela Ruffels: 200

Georgia Hall: 200

Erika Hara: 200

Aditi Ashok: 200

Emily Pedersen: 200

Hinako Shibuno: 200

Cassie Porter: 200

Ruixin Liu: 200

Anna Nordqvist: 200

Moriya Jutanugarn: 200

Jasmine Suwannapura: 200

Elizabeth Szokol: 200

Yuna Nishimura: 200

Paula Reto: 200

Fatima Fernandez Cano: 200

Yuka Saso: 225

Yahui Zhang: 225

Jenny Shin: 225

Kristen Gillman: 225

Albane Valenzuela: 225

Weiwei Zhang: 250

Julia Lopez Ramirez: 250

In Gee Chun: 300

Jenny Bae: 300

Karis Davidson: 300

Kum-Kang Park: 300

Brittany Altomare: 300

Eun Hee Ji: 300

Stacy Lewis: 300

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More