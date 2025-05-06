Mizuho Americas Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is in New Jersey this week for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025. The third edition of the event will commence on Thursday, May 8, at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.
The Mizuho Americas Open 2025 will feature most of the top stars in action, competing for a $3 million purse. Defending champion Nelly Korda is resuming the season after weeks off. Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin are other big names competing at Liberty National.
As per Bet365, Jeeno Thitikul is the oddsmakers' favorite to win at Liberty National. Nelly Korda is a close second to defend her title, but she has had an underwhelming start to the season comparatively. Haeran Ryu, who is having a good run, is also expected to do well at the Mizuho Americas Open.
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Mizuho Americas Open 2025 (as per bet 365):
- Jeeno Thitikul: 9
- Nelly Korda: 10
- Haeran Ryu: 10
- Rio Takeda: 14
- Ruoning Yin: 16
- Lydia Ko: 18
- Ayaka Furue: 20
- Miyuu Yamashita: 20
- Angel Yin: 22
- Minjee Lee: 22
- Lauren Coughlin: 25
- Esther Henseleit: 28
- A Lim Kim: 28
- Hannah Green: 33
- Celine Boutier: 35
- Akie Iwai: 40
- Hye Jin Choi: 40
- Jin Hee Im: 40
- Allisen Corpuz: 40
- Sarah Schmelzel: 40
- Yealimi Noh: 40
- Sei Young Kim: 45
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 45
- Andrea Lee: 45
- Ina Yoon: 50
- Rose Zhang: 50
- Chisato Iwai: 50
- Jennifer Kupcho: 50
- Gemme Dryburgh: 50
- Jiwon Jeon: 50
- Alexa Pano: 50
- Dewi Weber: 50
- Yu Liu: 50
- Peiyun Chien: 50
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 50
- Arpichaya Yubol: 50
- Brooke Matthews: 50
- Hira Naveed: 50
- Bianca Pagdanganan: 50
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright: 50
- Gigi Stoll: 50
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 55
- Brooke Henderson: 55
- Ingrid Lindblad: 55
- Carlota Ciganda: 60
- Somi Lee: 60
- Lindy Duncan: 60
- Frida Kinhult: 60
- Bailey Tardy: 60
- Megan Khang: 66
- Yan Liu: 70
- Ashleigh Buhai: 70
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 70
- Mi Hyang Lee: 75
- Grace Kim: 80
- Patty Tavatanakit: 90
- Nataliya Guseva: 100
- Amy Yang: 100
- Manon De Roey: 110
- Yuri Yoshida: 110
- Auston Kim: 125
- Leona Maguire: 125
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 140
- Madelene Sagstrom: 140
- Na Rin An: 150
- Maja Stark: 150
- Lucy Li: 160
- Minami Katsu: 175
- Yana Wilson: 175
- Gabriela Ruffels: 200
- Georgia Hall: 200
- Erika Hara: 200
- Aditi Ashok: 200
- Emily Pedersen: 200
- Hinako Shibuno: 200
- Cassie Porter: 200
- Ruixin Liu: 200
- Anna Nordqvist: 200
- Moriya Jutanugarn: 200
- Jasmine Suwannapura: 200
- Elizabeth Szokol: 200
- Yuna Nishimura: 200
- Paula Reto: 200
- Fatima Fernandez Cano: 200
- Yuka Saso: 225
- Yahui Zhang: 225
- Jenny Shin: 225
- Kristen Gillman: 225
- Albane Valenzuela: 225
- Weiwei Zhang: 250
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: 250
- In Gee Chun: 300
- Jenny Bae: 300
- Karis Davidson: 300
- Kum-Kang Park: 300
- Brittany Altomare: 300
- Eun Hee Ji: 300
- Stacy Lewis: 300