“Monkey see, monkey do” - Xander Schauffele reacts to shooting record lowest round with Rickie Fowler at US Open

Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler, two Southern California residents, electrified the opening round of the 123rd US Open by shooting the lowest rounds in the tournament's history.

The golfers completed this accomplishment within 22 minutes of each other, shooting rounds of 8-under 62 at the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club's North Course. As a result, they currently share first place on the scoreboard.

“It was a great day,” Fowler said. “Close to a dream start.”

Rickie Fowler, 34, of Murrieta, California, played a round for the ages, carding an incredible 10 birdies and only two bogeys along the way. His outstanding performance immediately cemented his place in US Open history. Xander Schauffele, a 29-year-old from San Diego, matched Fowler's remarkable 62 with a faultless, bogey-free effort of his own.

Schauffele voiced his surprise at the excellent scores in a tournament known for its merciless obstacles while reflecting on their incredible feat.

"It's not really what you expect playing a U.S. Open," Schauffele admitted. "But monkey see, monkey do. I was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard. I'm glad he was just in front of me."

The performances by Xander Schauffele and Fowler stunned the golfing world, especially given the five-stroke margin between their scores and the next-best performance in the tournament's morning wave.

“The sun didn’t come out and it was misting this morning, so I’d say the greens held a little bit more moisture than anticipated for myself at least,” Xander Schauffele said. “I think it made the greens sort of that more holeable speed almost, and then coming into greens you’re able to pull some wedges back. And then the fairways are a little bit softer, too, because of that sort of overcast, and without the sun out it’s not drying out much. I think fairways are easier to hit and greens are a little bit softer.”

The duo's exhibition of skill and poise has set the stage for an exciting U.S. Open, captivating the attention of both fans and other players.

Leaderboard US Open 2023: Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler

The 123rd U.S. Open, which will be held at the Los Angeles Country Club from June 15th to June 18th, 2023, has already had an exciting start. The course was set for strong competition with a tough Par 70 course measuring 7,421 yards.

Local heroes Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler obliterated records by shooting historic scores of 8-under 62 in the first round, vaulting them to the top of the leaderboard.

Their scores of 62 equaled them for the lead and set a new record for the lowest rounds ever recorded in US Open history.

The morning wave of the event witnessed their amazing performances, as they outperformed the competition by an incredible five strokes. Their outstanding performances infused a flood of excitement into the event, enthralling both fans and other competitors, who are keen to see if they can maintain their exceptional form during the remaining rounds.

