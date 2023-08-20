“My anger and frustration got the best of me”: When Phil Mickelson apologized for his ‘putt-gate’ controversy

Forty-five victories on the PGA Tour (6 majors) are not enough for Phil Mickelson to lose his 'controversial' label. The same player who has won three of the four majors at least once, is capable of breaking the rules of golf, or "taking advantage of them," as he himself once said.

A more than clear example is the attitude assumed by Mickelson in the 2018 US Open. Who does not remember him running behind the ball to hit it back when still moving?

Not only Mickelson's violation of the rules was controversial back then, but also his opinions on the matter. Initially, he justified what he did on the 13th hole as his "understanding of the rules." He further said that what he had done was of little consequence.

This is what Phil said at the time to Fox Sports:

"I know it's a two-shot penalty and, at that time, I just didn't feel like going back and forth and hitting the same shot over. I took the two-shot penalty, moving on. It's my understanding of the rules. I've had multiple times where I've wanted to do that, I just finally did."

Mickelson also defended his view that, by deliberately breaking the rules, he was not disrespecting the event.

"It's certainly not meant that way, it's meant to, you know, take advantage of the rules as best as you can and, in that situation, I was just going back and forth and I would gladly take the two shots over continuing that display ... if that's the way people took it, I apologize to them but that's not the way it was taken. I took the two-shot penalty, moved on, and there's not much more to [it]."

However, days later, Phil Mickelson issued a statement changing much of these opinions. He took responsibility for his conduct, saying it was not his "finest moment." Here's what he said, according to CNN:

"I know this should've come sooner, but it's taken me a few days to calm down. My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry."

Phil Mickelson, 2018 U.S. Open (Image via Getty).

What Phil Mickelson did at the 2018 US Open

It was the third round of the tournament hosted by Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York. Phil Mickelson arrived at the 13th hole suffering, with a score of +4 for the round and +10 overall.

Once again, the possibility of winning the US Open, the only major missing in his trophy cabinet, was slipping away.

Already on the green, Mickelson executed an unfortunate putt that went wide to the right, several inches from the hole. Initially, everything was normal. It looked like one more bogey out of the five he had already made that day.

However, the ball continued on its way and seemed to take a small slope that exists there. Phil Mickelson realized that, if the ball took that slope, it could end up in a bunker that borders the green. It was then that he made the controversial decision not to allow it.

Phil Mickelson, 2018 U.S. Open - Round Three (Image via Getty).

Mickelson ran after his ball and, before it took the slope but still moving, hit it in reverse. The ball did not go in the hole. In fact, Lefty had to make two more putts to finally hole it.

Hitting a moving ball is prohibited by the rules of golf. Doing so carries a two-stroke penalty, which was applied to Phil Mickelson on the spot. He eventually finished the hole with 10 strokes and the round at 11-over 81.

Beyond the penalty, there was a lot of debate at the time about Mickelson's attitude. Some experts and fans were of the opinion that he acted against sportsmanship by deliberately breaking the rules. If it had been considered that way, the corresponding penalty would have been expulsion.

The eventual result was that Mickelson played the fourth and decisive round of the 2018 US Open with a score of 69, to finish with a 16-over 296, placing him T42.

Phil Mickelson 'only' needs a US Open title to achieve golf's Career Grand Slam. Lefty has finished runner-up six times in this tournament.

Only five players in history (all great legends) have accomplished the feat of winning each of the four majors at least once in their career. They are Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.