"My mom doesn’t get enough credit": When an emotional Tiger Woods praised his mother's role on his career

Throughout Tiger Woods' illustrious career, he has always been quick to recognize the hero in his journey - his mother, Kultida "Tida" Woods. The 15-time major championship winner passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday, February 4.

At the Bob Jones Award ceremony in June 2024, Woods delivered an emotional tribute to his mother, acknowledging her unwavering support. The TGL co-founder took the opportunity to highlight the profound impact Kultida had on his career while addressing a common misconception that it was only him and his father in the pursuit of greatness.

Woods said with near tears in his eyes (via X @Golf_com):

"My mom doesn't get enough credit. Everyone thought that it was my dad and I on the road, which it was. But mom was at home. If you don't know, Mom has been there my entire life, and she's always been there through thick and thin. And this award, I accept it in humbleness and just unbelievable regard for the past recipients, but I also accept it from my mommy too."

While Woods' father Earl played a massive role in shaping his career, his mother was his "greatest rock" and provided stability, discipline, and emotional support. The late Kultida Woods was often seen supporting her son at tournaments by observing him from the sidelines. She stayed by the 82-time PGA Tour winner's side through victories and personal setbacks.

Here's what the father of two had to say about his mother in June 2024 (via X @Golf_com):

"She allowed me to get here. She allowed me to do these things, chase my dreams, and the support and love - I didn't do this alone. I had the greatest rock that any child could possibly have. My mom. Thank you, Mommy."

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' emotional speech while accepting the Bob Jones Award last year (via X @Golf_com):

Tiger Woods announced the news of his mother's passing on Tuesday morning via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Tiger Woods announces the passing away of his mother

Tiger Woods took to his X platform at 11:38 AM EST on February 4 to announce the disheartening news regarding the passing of his mother. Kultida Woods played a grave role in shaping him to be known as the legendary athlete that he is.

In the announcement, Woods credited her for all his successes and stated that she will be missed dearly by his two children, Sam and Charlie. He wrote (via X @TigerWoods):

"She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie."

Kultida Woods was a part of the PGA Tour sensation's TGR Foundation as a board member, and was passionate about helping the community in her native Thailand. The 49-year-old requested fans and golf enthusiasts to give them space to grieve through his difficult time.

