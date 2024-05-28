“My parents have been through hell and back” – When Grayson Murray opened up on his long fight with mental health issues

Grayson Murray had a hard battle with mental health issues and alcoholism over the years. The American golfer struggled with depression. He committed suicide, as revealed by his parents last week, after withdrawing from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Grayson Murray walked out of the PGA Tour event after playing 16 holes of the second round on Friday, 24 May, citing illness. The next morning, the news of his death shocked the golf community.

Murray had a long struggle with mental health issues, and back in 2023, while talking to the Korn Ferry Tour, he opened up about his battles. He was thankful for his parents' constant support during his "six-year battle fighting some mental stuff." Murray was grateful that people started taking mental health seriously over time and hoped to help others fight it. He said:

"My parents have been through hell and back basically for the last six years with me, fighting some mental stuff. And it's not easy on me and the people around me who love me. They don't like to see me down. They've been my number one supporters, and everyone has their battles.

Sometimes, their people are able to hide them and function, and sometimes, you are not. And I think our society now is getting better about accepting that it's okay to not be okay type (of) deal. And I've embraced that type (of) mentality and not ashamed that I go through depression anxiety.

And I know I've helped people out in the past just through my social media DMs. People message me, and that's, I think, part of (what) I can use my platform to do to continue to help with things like that."

"My story is not finished" - Grayson Murray after his win at 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii

After a long battle with mental health issues, Grayson Murray had a fresh start and won the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He was enjoying a decent career on the PGA Tour.

He was happy with his Sony Open win and optimistic about his game and life. He said in January 2024 in Hawaii (via AP NEWS):

"My story is not finished. I think it's just beginning. I hope I can inspire a lot of people going forward that have their own issues."

Nonetheless, fate had different plans for the 30-year-old golfer, and just four months after his victory, he left the world. His parents revealed that Murray had committed suicide by releasing a statement that said (via BBC):

"Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

Grayson Murray had won seven professional events in his career, including two on the PGA Tour and three on the Korn Ferry Tour. In 2024, he had played in 13 tournaments and recorded two top-10 finishes. He had missed the cut in only four tournaments this season.