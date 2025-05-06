Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 power rankings: Tom Kim takes the top spot

The Myrtle Beach Classic is an alternative event on the PGA Tour schedule this weekend. At the same time, the Truist Championship is also taking place, which is a Signature Event. In an effort to provide a tournament for those who didn't make the elite and exclusive field for that event, the Myrtle Beach has scheduled at the same time.
Despite some of the best players, like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler not being in the field for this event, there are still some big players who will get a lot of attention this weekend. Here's who.
Top players in Myrtle Beach Classic field
5) Patrick Rodgers
Patrick Rodgers gets to play because he was top 70 last year for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which means he was one of the better golfers in the world. Now, he's ranked 72nd, which makes him one of the stronger entrants to the field. He's also 37th in PGA Tour rank, which is also one of the higher marks in the field.
4) Taylor Moore
Taylor Moore has entry to the Myrtle Beach Classic in 2025 because he had won a tournament in either 2023 or 2024. He enters as one of the highest-ranked golfers in the field. He's the 89th-best golfer in the world, but with so many of the top players playing the Truist, he is higher ranked than many of his peers.
3) Chris Gotterup
Chris Gotterup is the defending champion at this event. Players need to win a PGA Tour event in the last two years, and it doesn't have to be specific. That grants them access, so naturally, the defending champion is in the field and figures to be one of the top contenders for the title again this year.
2) MacKenzie Hughes
MacKenzie Hughes has performed really well this year. He has a T3 at the RBC Heritage and one other top-10 finish on the year. He's also the betting favorite per CBS Sports at +2000, just ahead of the rest of the field. He's obviously one of the stronger golfers in the field based on those two things, so there's no reason not to expect him to do well this year.
1) Tom Kim
It's a little bit of a surprise that Tom Kim, who has three career wins and one top-10 finish already this year, is not in the field for the Truist Championship. He's often in Signature Events, but since he's not, he is the top golfer in the field for the Myrtle Beach Classic this year. Look for him to perform really well.