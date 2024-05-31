NBA megastar Steph Curry calls recent collaboration with soccer star Gareth Bale a "dream come true"

NBA superstar Steph Curry has been an avid lover of golf. Having started the sport at the young age of 10, Curry shares passion for the game with renowned fellow athlete Gareth Bale, who starred in the 2023 Ryder Cup All-Star.

Steph Curry started his own golf tour called Underrated Golf Tour. The tour aims to promote the sport and create opportunities for under-served communities. The former soccer legend Gareth Bale, is Underrated Golf Tour's newest ambassador.

Speaking about the new partnership, Curry told the BBC:

" Its funny that his legendary status in football and me on the basketball court, who would've thought that golf was going to bring us together. Him being an ambassador for Underrated Golf Tour in Europe has been a dream come true for me because I found another athlete at that level that is as obsessed with golf as I am."

Bale and Curry have not played a round of golf together yet due to their busy schedules but intend to do so soon. The Underrated Golf Tour's newest ambassador, Gareth Bale, joins former Ladies European Tour star Henni Koyack, to promote the inaugural edition of the tour in Europe.

Bale told GolfMonthly:

"It’s an honor to join Stephen Curry and his Underrated Golf European Tour as ambassador as they expand their presence internationally this year. I’ve admired the work the tour has done in the U.S. to grow the game of golf, a sport I love and believe in the vast opportunities it provides."

Steph Curry's Underrated Golf Tour

Basketball legend Steph Curry founded the Underrated Golf Tour in 2021 to grow the game of golf and inspire young kids. The tour aims to provide more opportunities to kids from an under-represented community and boost their confidence.

Curry says that the primary focus of the Underrated Golf Tour is to "level the playing field for Latinx and Black communities. With hotel accommodation costs for the players and their guardians covered, the tour is a great way for kids to enter the world of competitive golf.

After two successful years, the Underrated Golf Tour will make its debut in Europe. The first event of the Europe edition of the tour is set to be played next week at the Walton Heath Golf Course in Surrey, London and will see 96 players in the field.

The Underrated Golf Tour holds events throughout the year with a championship held at the end of the season called the Curry Cup. The top 25 boys and girls from the events leading up to the championship are eligible to play the Curry Cup with the winners of each event gaining automatic exemption to the event.