Nelly Korda: All you need to know about Aditi Ashok's opponent for gold in Olympics golf

Nelly Korda maintains the lead as Aditi Ashok continues to stay in the top three to win India’s first-ever Olympic medal in golf. However, Korda of the USA leads the pack with a total of 198 points from three rounds.

Nelly Korda was a member of the 2015 US Junior Solheim Cup. As an amateur, she won the PING Invitational and Harter Hall Invitational in 2015. She was also adjudged the Rolex Junior All-American the same year,

But who is Nelly Korda?

All you need to know about Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda is the daughter of retired Czech professional tennis players Regina Raichrtova and Petr Korda. Her father won the 1998 Australian Open. Her younger brother, Sebastian, woth the 2018 Australian Open in the boys’ division.

The American golfer began her pro career in 2016 on the Symetra Tour, where she bagged her first pro event after shooting rounds of 68-67-69-66 for a 3-stroke victory.

Nelly Korda won the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship in Taoyuan, Taiwan. This was her first of six LPGA Tour titles. Also, with this title, her sister Jessica Korda and she became the third sibling pair to win silverware in LPGA history. The other two are the Jutanugarn sisters (Moriya and Ariya) and Charlotta and Annika Sörenstam.

In 2019, the 23-year-old shot 4-under-par 67 and won the Lacoste Ladies Open de France by eight shots. In November of the same year, Nelly Korda defended her title at the Taiwan Swining Skirts LPGA in a playoff over Caroline Masson and Minjee Lee.

She kicked off her 2021 season on a winning note. Nelly Korda won the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida in February. The youngster also won the Meijer LPGA Classic in June and became the first two-time winner of the LPGA during the 2021 season.

That same month, Nelly Korda won her first major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club. With this, she became the top ranked player in the world.

