Nelly Korda breaks silence after seen crying at the 2024 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship

Nelly Korda missed the cut at the 2024 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship. The World No. 1 shot a second-round score of 81 to leave the Sahalee Country Club earlier than expected this week.

Korda's second-round score of nine over 81 marked her worst-ever round as a professional golfer. However, despite the score, she leads the LPGA Tour field with a scoring average of 69.71. After a stellar season on the LPGA Tour, the missed cut at the 2024 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship becomes the third tournament in a row that she hasn't seen through to the weekend.

Nelly Korda was spotted crying after the second round of the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship. With great disappointment, Korda finally opened up about the disheartening performance lately.

"It's just golf recently for me. [There are] no words for how I am playing right now. A lot went my way at the beginning of the year and just giving it back. ... I'm just going to go home and try to reset," she said (via Golf.com).

Nelly Korda stats and standings after missed cut at the 2024 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship

Despite missing the cut in her last three starts on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda remains the World No. 1 player on the Rolex Rankings with 506.64 points.

Korda ranks first on the LPGA Tour's official money list with $2,943,708 made in earnings this season. She also leads the Race to CME Globe Season with 3285 points.

Korda has played in 11 events so far and has recorded five consecutive wins along with three consecutive missed cuts. Apart from her wins and missed cuts, her best finish has been at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup with a tied 7th place finish and a worst finish of tied for 16th place at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament.

Here's a look into Nelly Korda's stats for the season leading up to the 2024 KMPG Women’s PGA Championship. Korda's standings in the LPGA Tour field for the stats are mentioned in the brackets.

Average Driving Distance - 265.83 yards (26th place)

Driving Accuracy - 75.25 percent (68th place)

Greens in Regulation - 74.92 percent (2nd place)

Putts per Green in Regulation - 1.75 putts (2nd place)

Putting Average - 29.86 putts (59th place)

Sand Saves - 38.30 percent (95th place)

Scoring Average - 69.71 (1st place)

Rounds Under Par - 24 (11th place)

Birdies - 150 (17th place)

Eagles - 6 (2nd place)

Rounds in the 60's - 21 (2nd place)

Sub Par Holes - 156 (15th place)

Holes in One - 0

Total Rounds Played - 38 (29th place)

Total Events Played - 10 (72nd place)

US Solheim Cup Points - 2,604 (1st place)

Rolex Player of the Year - 214 points (1st place).