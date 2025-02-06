Nelly Korda speaks up on LPGA's new slow play policy: "Finally, I'm very excited"

Nelly Korda is one of the many golfers on the LPGA Tour who have spoken out about the circuit's ongoing issue regarding the pace of play. The World No. 1 recently expressed excitement and support for the LPGA Tour's newest policies.

The new rules will see players receiving penalties and fines if they exceed the allotted time to play their shot. During a press conference held by the LPGA Tour on February 5 prior to the 2025 Founders Cup, Korda stated that the move is in the best interest of the sport and its growth.

When asked about her initial reaction to the news, Nelly Korda said (via X @LPGA):

"Finally. I'm very excited about it and I think that one of the things I've noticed over my time on tour is that we used to go from 5 hours, under 5 hours to now it's just 5 and a half [hours] typically our rounds. So I think that implementing harsher rules is just going to be good for the game of golf because they were saying at the meeting, at the end of the day we're a form of entertainment. So if we're taking really long out there, that's not entertaining."

As the LPGA Tour continues to implement stricter measures to curb slow play, Korda's comments emphasized the importance of maintaining golf's status as a fast-paced sport. She also stated that faster play would make tournaments more entertaining to watch and would attract more attention from golf enthusiasts.

The athlete also gave fans an insight into the discussions between fellow LPGA Tour players and officials that took place during the rules meeting. The 2024 Rolex Player of the Year revealed that some players had questions regarding how a rules official might time players.

Nelly Korda commented (via X @LPGA):

"I would say it was pretty positive around. No one really - I think it was more of people asking how the rules officials time. What if a rules official times and they don't see the ball still moving on the green and they start the timer? But it's not necessarily your time to hit as the other person's ball is still moving. Time shouldn't start yet. There were questions about that but I think over time that's going to be ironed out. It's gonna be better for everyone that the rounds are going to be moving a little faster."

Here's a look at Korda's interview (via X @LPGA):

Despite the concerns regarding timing, Korda is optimistic that the rules will be refined over time to make the sport quicker and more enjoyable for players and fans alike.

When is Nelly Korda's next tournament?

Nelly Korda will be teeing it up at the 2025 Founders Cup from February 6 to 9. The tournament will take place at the Bradenton Country Club, which is located in the Olympian's hometown in Florida.

This week will be the 26-year-old's seventh time playing in the tournament. She has placed inside the top 20 four times and recorded her best performance at the event in 2019 where she tied for second place.

Korda won at the Bradenton Country Club last year during the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship. The American golfer is seeking to earn her 16th career title this week following a second-place finish at last week's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

