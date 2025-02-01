"'05 Tiger Woods" - Fans impressed by Rory McIlroy's 'insane' line over the trees on No.14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy played an impressive shot at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. During the second round of the tournament on Friday, January 31, the Northern Irish golfer played an amazing shot, with the ball traveling over a tree.

On the par-5 14th hole of the Pebble Beach, he took a shot from one side of the tree, and the ball crossed the tree and landed on the other side. PGA Tour shared a video of Rory McIlroy's amazing shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption saying:

"What trees? 😳 @McIlroyRory takes a ridiculous line on No. 14 @ATTProAm"

Fans in the comment section praised him, with one comparing him to legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

"05’ Tiger Woods iykyk," a fan wrote.

"Good 5," another fan said.

Meanwhile, some other fans praised McIlroy and called it a "superb shot."

"That’s why Rory is where he is Work Hard reaps rewards 💪" another fan added.

"No worries there Rory, hitting over the trees, Superb shot, brilliant," one more fan said.

One fan called it crazy.

"How crazy!!" another fan said.

"He’s ready to take on everything and everyone on tour," another fan jotted.

A look into Rory McIlroy's performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025

This week's PGA Tour event is taking place at two golf courses, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Rory McIlroy started his game for the first round of the tournament on the Spyglass Hill Golf Course on the tenth tee hole.

He made par on the 10th and 11th before making a birdie on the 12th. He went on to make an eagle on the 15th and added three more birdies in the game for a round of 6-under 66.

McIlroy opened up about his hole-in-one during the first round, saying (via Tee Script):

"I said to Fred out there that it's such an elevated tee that the ball's in the air and you know it's online but you don't know whether to say go or sit or spin or release or whatever. It's sort of weird, you're looking at it and you're sort of watching where it might land on the green and the thing just disappears.

"Honestly, it was lucky, I don't see many balls nowadays go straight in the hole and stay in the hole. Pretty fortunate because it could have come out and went back in the water or do anything. It was a good swing, good wedge shot," he added.

However, after a good outing in the opening round, Rory McIlroy struggled in the second round at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. He had a decent start on the front nine for the second round, making an impressive four birdies.

But he had some tough times on the back nine. He carded four bogeys but also added an eagle on the par-5 18th. With an overall score of 8-under, McIlroy tied for 13th place at the tournament. Meanwhile, Sepp Straka is in the lead at 14-under.

