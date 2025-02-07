1.03M subscribers Golf YouTuber takes a dig at Michael Phelps’ golf skills at WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open is underway at the TPC Scottsdale-Stadium Course. While the tournament features some of the best professional golfers on the PGA Tour, celebrities from various walks of life are also a part of it. One such celebrity is arguably the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

The record-holding swimmer was a star attraction at the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am. However, popular Golf YouTuber Grant Horvat took a dig at Phelps. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio uploaded a video in which Hovart was asked what it was like to play with Phelps.

The golf creator with 1.03 million subscribers answered:

"I mean yeah, this is different than anything I expected. I was thinking about 16 earlier. Me and Michael were talking about it, but I never expected the grandstand to be filled like that with that many people. That was next level. But yeah, Michael's been amazing today," Horvat said. [0:26 onwards]

Further, Horvat was asked about getting Michael Phelps on his YouTube channel. He answered:

"The first tee shot wasn't his best, but after that, he's hit a ton of high-quality golf shots... If we are doing like a giving you 10 shots or whatever. I think if you start like 12-under against me, I think that would be a perfect number."

Grant Horvat mentioned this number was fair because he usually starts 5-under with the pros on his channel. Further in the video, Phelps was asked about Horvat's game, and the legendary Olympian was complimentary towards Horvat as he mentioned he didn't see the YouTube creator hit too many bad shots.

A look at the pairings for Round 2 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee-off time for Round 2 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:

Tee No. 1

9:20 a.m. – Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

9:31 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune

9:42 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole

9:53 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

10:04 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

10:15 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

10:26 a.m. – Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

10:37 a.m. – Davis Riley, Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon

10:48 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Jacob Bridgeman

10:59 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner

11:10 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Michael Thorbjornsen, Steven Fisk

2:00 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles, Matti Schmid

2:11 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner, David Skinns

2:22 p.m. – Michael Kim, Will Gordon, Rasmus Højgaard

2:33 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Justin Thomas, Luke Clanton (a)

2:44 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

2:55 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

3:06 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Luke List, Gary Woodland

3:17 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3:28 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Victor Perez, Chandler Phillips

3:39 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard

3:50 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Will Chandler, Jesse Mueller

Tee No. 10

9:20 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

9:31 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox, Chan Kim

9:42 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

9:53 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark

10:04 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa

10:15 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler

10:26 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

10:37 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Adam Hadwin

10:48 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer

10:59 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Rico Hoey

11:10 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Frankie Capan III, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a)

2:00 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman

2:11 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Patrick Fishburn

2:22 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

2:33 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power

2:44 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Vincent Norrman

2:55 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Jesper Svensson, Byeong Hun An

3:06 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

3:17 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy

3:28 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Kurt Kitayama

3:39 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsmith

3:50 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Max McGreevy, Paul Waring

