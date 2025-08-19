$1.2B-worth Lebron James brands Scottie Scheffler 'cold' in 'crazy zone' after BMW Championship

LeBron James called Scottie Scheffler "cold" after the BMW Championship. Scheffler won his fifth Tournament of the PGA Tour season, and his victory came at the BMW Championship, which was the second event of the FedEx Cup series.

Ad

Following his triumph, James shared two posts on X. First, he wrote:

“Scheffler so damn COLD out there!!”

LeBron James @KingJames Scheffler so damn COLD out there!! 🏌️‍♂️🫡

Ad

Trending

Lebron James, who is worth $1.2 billion (via Celerity Net Worth), again wrote on X:

“Crazy ZONE he’s in currently!”

LeBron James @KingJames Crazy ZONE he’s in currently!

Ad

In 2025, Scheffler's first victory came at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he landed with a 31-under total score. Then, he won at the PGA Championship after scoring 11-under. Next, he won the Memorial Tournament after shooting 70, 70, 68, and 70 over the four rounds.

Then, Scheffler won the Open Championship after scoring 17-under, and most recently, he lifted the trophy at the Caves Valley Golf Club. Apart from these, the golfer had ten top 10 finishes, with one runner-up finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open after scoring 19-under.

Ad

What did Scottie Scheffler say after winning the BMW Championship?

Scottie Scheffler joined the press conference at the BMW Championship to share his playing experience at the tournament and triumphing in the fifth event of the 2025 season. He shared about his victory journey and said, via ASAP Sports:

“It was a tough day out there. The greens got really tough to putt there towards the end, and it was a challenging day. I was starting four shots back but got myself into the tournament pretty quickly there on the front nine and did a lot of good stuff out there and would have liked to have had a few less mistakes, but overall great battle all the way through. Did a good job of staying patient and executing when we needed to.

Ad

“I missed it on the correct side. I think that's the most important. It was a chip we practiced. I knew how fast it was, and basically it was just trying to get it on the green."

Scottie Scheffler scored 15-under in total, and he fired 66 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Next, he shot 65 in the second round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The third round saw 67 with four birdies, and the last round saw 67 with six birdies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More