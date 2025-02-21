$1.3B superstar Tiger Woods has “got a couple of majors left” in him, says President Donald Trump 

President Donald Trump made a big claim on Tiger Woods' winning ability while addressing the White House. The Preside talked about conversing and playing with the 15-time Major winner and made a bold claim about his Major-winning capability.

Woods’ last Major came 6 years ago in the 2019 Augusta Masters win in 2019. The $1.3B-worth legend (according to Forbes) beat Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, and LIV golfer Brooks Koepka to end an 11-year winless draught.

Moreover, President Donald Trump believes that Tiger Woods will certainly add to his 15 Major wins in the near future. Speaking to the media, he said:

“He’s got a long way to go too. I was playing with him last week. Adam, I think he’s got some left, he’s got a couple of majors left, maybe more than that.”

He further added,

“Tiger Woods is an incredible guy and an incredible athlete. Thank you for being with us Tiger.”

Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the White House. President Trump also sang praises of Australian player Adam Scott and highlighted his achievements.

The White House celebrated Black History Month and felicitated Woods with the prestigious achievement.

Tiger Woods reflects on mother Kutilda’s death as he returns to TGL matchup

15-time Major winner Tiger Woods recently returned to play his TGL match, following the death of his mother. Kutilda Woods died a few weeks ago, due to which Tiger withdrew from the Genesis Invitational Open.

Woods told the media: (Quotes via CNN)

“This was the last time she ever watched me play, so it was a bit emotional coming in here tonight. Kis (Kevin Kisner) and TK (Tom Kim), they gave me huge hugs.”

The Golfer also added,

“She was a hard lady. Very disciplined, very hard. She was very direct about her feelings, her emotions – she’d let you know either way. But she was always so supportive of me going out there and playing. It was incredible.”

Woods and his TGL team suffered a defeat against New York following an underpar show from the Jupiter team. New York are scheduled to return to action against Los Angeles on February 24.

