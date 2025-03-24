1.4M-followed influencer gives fans the opportunity to play golf with her on one condition

Bri Teresi is a prominent golf content creator on Instagram. She has garnered a massive following of 1.4 million on the social media platform.

Teresi posted a story giving fans an opportunity to play a round of golf with her if they comment on her attached reel:

"Comment (on) this vid if you wanna play a round of golf with me this year"

Image via @briteresi on Instagram

In the reel, the content creator nailed a putt on the golf course and asked her fans in the caption:

"Who wants to play golf with me?"

Teresi's golf swing went viral last year, increasing her popularity on social media.

"I've been able to take two skills I have and put them together with golf" - Bri Teresi

Bri Teresi (Image via Bri Teresi's X account) (@briteresi)

Bri Teresi wasn't always a golfer. She played soccer and volleyball in high school. Eventually, she became a model and social media influencer and started taking golf lessons some years ago.

A friend had reportedly suggested that during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Teresi take some pictures on the golf course. At the time, she couldn't really play the sport. She told The New York Post in 2023:

"I doubled down on golf lessons. I flew out to San Diego for the show, and I was the only person who couldn’t really golf. It was very intimidating."

After that Teresi immersed herself in golf training. She is currently one of the most popular golf content creators.

"For me, coming from the modeling world and also the influencer world, I’ve been able to take two skills I have and put them together with golf. I always had a big following on Instagram. But, let’s be honest, when somebody is combining cute little outfits and golf, it’s going to get attention.

I believe that women can do everything. I’ve been successful in what I do. I’ve made a really good living for myself."

Teresi has also partnered with notable brands and appeared on several podcasts.

