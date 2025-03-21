1.76M subscribed golf YouTube channel raise $45M investment to grow their brand

Good Good Golf, a popular golf media company, and YouTube channel, has raised $45 million in investment led by Creator Sports Capital. The company was founded in 2020 and has become one of the biggest names in the golf social media realm in the last few years.

Ad

Over 50 investors took part in the fundraising, including Manhattan West, Sunflower Bank, and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. The $45 million funding aims to fuel the company's expansion into content creation, retail, and live experiences.

Talking about the recent funding, CEO of Good Good Golf Matthew Kendrick said, via Good Good Golf:

"Good Good Golf has seen incredible momentum as we continue to redefine what it means to be a modern golf brand. This investment allows us to scale our media and commerce initiatives, bringing even more exciting content, products, and experiences to our rapidly expanding community. We’re harnessing the power of fandom to make golf more accessible, dynamic, and engaging for players and fans of all ages."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kendrick founded Good Good Golf with Garrett Clark in 2020. The brand and YouTube channel has grown rapidly in just a few years due to its fun and relatable approach to golf and has amassed $1.76 million subscribers.

Talking about the golf company, Co-Managing Partner of Creator Sports, Benjamin Grubbs, said:

"We see Good Good Golf as more than just a media brand—it's a movement that is reshaping the golf industry. Their 360-degree approach—spanning content, consumer products, retail, and live experiences—has cultivated an engaged fan base and driven extraordinary business growth."

Ad

Grubbs appreciated the company's ability to turn the audience's passion for golf into thriving commerce, partnerships, and live events. He added that he was excited to lead the investment and support their next phase of growth.

Garrett Clark on the $45 million investment in his golf company: I don't even know what to say right now

Garrett Clark dropped out of college and, at the age of 22, started a non-golf YouTube channel. He had only played baseball and soccer in his youth. His passion for golf ignited after he made a hole-in-one during his first round at a par-3 course.

Ad

Along with Kendrick, Clark started creating content on golf. Talking about the recent investment, he wrote on his Instagram page:

"Well.. I don’t even know what to say right now. Even making this post has made me a bit emotional. If you told me back in 2016 that I would be a part of a golf company this big I probably wouldn’t believe you. When we started this thing there was no idea if it was actually going to work.

Ad

"Here we are now… I’m unbelievably grateful for all of you guys supporting us through the years. It’s been a wild ride. Lots of ups, some downs. With all of that, it still only feels like the beginning. I’m excited to see what the future holds for @goodgood!," he added.

In 2024, Clark also participated in the PGA TOUR Creator Classic held at East Lake Golf Club. He scored 6 over par and finished 14th out of 16 creators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback