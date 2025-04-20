$1 billion heir Maverick McNealy calls himself the 'worst player in the top 10' despite ranking surge

Maverick McNealy, the 29-year-old PGA Tour player, recently broke into the top 10 official world golf rankings (OWGR). As of April 2025, McNealy holds the 10th spot, averaging 3.7330 points. McNealy is the son of Scott McNealy, the billionaire co-founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems. His family's fortune is estimated at over $1 billion (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

McNealy's surge in OWGR rankings mainly followed his RSM Classic performance in November 2024, after securing his first PGA Tour win in his 134th start. Despite this rise, McNealy stays humble, recognizing the challenges ahead as he competes among the top players. Reflecting on his rankings, McNealy remarked:

"That was a really cool one because my entire career, I've held the top 10 players as my benchmark of what do I need to do to improve? What are the top 10 guys doing that I'm not? How do I work on my game? What areas of my game need improvement to get there?"

"That being said, I'm the worst player in the top 10 right now, so I've got a long way to go. I've got to play some really good golf to keep up with those guys. I also don't have the 10th-best resume on the PGA TOUR. I still have a lot I want to do and accomplish in this game. But it was really validating to see that number, and maybe a good week here, we can keep improving it," McNealy said.

Maverick McNealy secured a one-stroke win, closing with a birdie on the 18th hole at the 2024 RSM Classic. He finished at 16-under par, winning a $1.368 million prize, along with 500 FedExCup points. Given his victory, McNealy also got an automatic invitation to major tournaments this year, including the 2025 Masters.

Maverick McNealy's 2025 season

PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Maverick McNealy kicked off the year with a strong start at the Sentry, finishing tied for 8th with a 23-under-par total. His early finish granted him $550,000 and set the tone for what would become a string of top-tier performances. He followed with a strong performance at the WM Phoenix Open, tying for 9th at 14-under.

In February 2025, Maverick McNealy appeared at the Genesis Invitational, where he delivered a career-best runner-up finish. The final round 64 helped him close at 11-under-par. Although he missed out on the win, he secured a $2.2 million payday. At the Masters 2025, McNealy posted rounds of 72,73,71, and 73, carding a 1-over-par total of 289. His recent performances played a role in pushing his OWGR top 10 ranking.

After that performance, McNealy tied third at the Valero Texas Open in early April. In the FedExCup standings, McNealy stands at 11th with 664 points. With his performance and rankings, McNealy is now firmly in the conversation for a spot on the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

