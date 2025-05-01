"10/10" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany rates her daughter Sterling as 4-year-old fashionista takes charge of her wardrobe

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, rated their daughter Sterling Skye's fashion sense. The former soccer player often caught people’s attention for her glamorous and fashionable outfits while watching her husband’s NFL games, and recently, her four-year-old daughter surprised her with her fashion choices.

Ad

On Wednesday, taking to her Instagram account, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, posted a picture of her daughter, Sterling Skye, and in the caption, she revealed that the little girl dressed herself. Brittany even rated her daughter's fashion pick, writing:

"This girl dressed herself and I would give her a 10/10 for this one."

Still from Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's Instagram story/@brittanylynne)

Sterling Skye donned a beautiful top and paired it with a white jacket, which had flowers on it. She wore white and black shorts with boots, along with sunglasses to complete the look.

Ad

Trending

Earlier in February, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick celebrated the fourth birthday of their firstborn and posted several pictures of the baby girl in a joint post on Instagram. In the caption, Brittany had a sweet message for their daughter. She wrote:

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama! You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them🥹 your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more🤍 keep being you baby girl!!!"

Ad

Ad

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany have been blessed with three kids. In February 2021, they welcomed Sterling Skye, and in November 2022, they again became parents. This time, they were blessed with a baby boy, Bronze, and in January 2025, they welcomed their third baby, a daughter named Golden.

Patrick Mahomes's wife Brittany stuns in glamorous looks while celebrating a friend’s birthday

On April 21, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, shared a post on her Instagram account. She had an amazing outing enjoying her friend's birthday on the beach and shared about her outing in the caption of the post.

Ad

"Spent last week celebrating my best friends 30th! Couldn’t have had a better time with my dawg! I love you sista, Cheers to your thirties,"she wrote.

Ad

Brittany looked fabulous in the pictures she shared in the IG post. She posted a picture of herself posing in a stunning off-white dress. She kept her hair on one side and completed the look with a black purse in one hand.

Meanwhile, in another snap, Brittany was seemingly walking with her friends in a body-fit orange dress. She also posted some snaps of herself in a black bikini.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.