10 big-name golfers missing the 2024 Masters ft. Talor Gooch

The golf superstars are heading to Augusta National this week for the 2024 Masters and will look to win the first major of the season. The tournament will take place from Thursday, April 11, to Sunday, April 14.

The 89-player field at the Masters Tournament will feature most of the active superstars of golf competing for the green jacket over the next few days. However, certain top names will not be seen in action this week at Augusta.

Below is a look at ten top players missing from the Masters 2024.

1) Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch at the LIV Golf Invitational in Jeddah

Talor Gooch is one of the best players not in the field for the Masters 2024. Despite winning three titles last year, he couldn't make it to Augusta as the LIV Golf win didn't earn him any invitation. He finished T34 last year but is now ranked 550th in the world.

2) Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen during the 2023 Masters

Louis Oosthuizen is also out of the 2024 Masters after not qualifying from any criteria.

Currently ranked 118th, Oosthuizen has been part of each edition for the last fifteen years, but now the streak ends.

3) Dean Burmester

Dean Burmester during the LIV Golf Invitational in Miami, Day Three

Similar to Gooch, Dean Burmester has also put on some great shows on LIV Golf as well as on the DP World Tour. He won two back-to-back titles at the end of 2023, but the wins couldn't earn him an invitation to this year’s Masters.

4) Bernhard Langer

Bernhard Langer will miss the 2024 Masters due to injury

Bernhard Langer was supposed to play the Masters for the 41st time, which would have been his final appearance at Augusta. However, he picked up an injury from an Achilles tear while playing pickleball.

5) Angel Cabrera

Angel Cabrera during the 2019 Masters - Par 3 Contest

Following his release from prison in late 2023, Angel Cabrera was hoping to return to the Augusta National as he was still eligible to compete. However, his visa was denied, thus resulting in his unavailability.

6. Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner during the Valero Texas Open, Round One

Kevin Kisner has been part of the Masters since 2015, but his recent poor form resulted in him not qualifying this time. He hasn't made the top 50 in the past year and has also started trying his hands in the broadcasting field.

7) Harold Varner III

Harold Varner during the LIV Golf Hong Kong

Harold Varner III finished inside the top 30 at the 2023 Masters, but he will be absent from this year's edition as he is currently ranked 466 in the world.

8) Billy Horschel

Bill Horschel will miss the 2024 Masters

Billy Horschel is not part of the 2024 Masters due to his poor returns last season, which resulted in a drop in his rankings. Although he played much better this season, that wasn't enough to earn an invite to Augusta.

9) Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood during the 2022 Masters

Lee Westwood is another LIV-associated professional out of the 2024 Masters. In his 21 appearances at Augusta, he has made six top tens, including two top runner-up finishes.

10) Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter during LIV Golf Hong Kong, Day Two

Ian Poulter will miss the Masters for the third straight year now. In his sixteen appearances at Augusta, he has made the cut fifteen times and has three top-ten finishes.