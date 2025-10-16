10 DP World Tour players projected to earn PGA Tour cards for 2026 ft. Marco Penge

As the DP World Tour season is near its conclusion, fans have their eyes on who will make it to the PGA Tour for the upcoming season. Both circuits had collaborated to award ten PGA Tour cards to the players finishing top in the Race to Dubai standings after the completion of the DP World Tour season.

Ad

Marco Penge is in contention to win the card after he won the Open de España. The final standings will be out after the completion of the DP World Tour Championship, which is scheduled from November 13 to 16, but before that, here is a list of the ten players who are in contention to earn the PGA Tour card.

DP World Tour players projected to earn PGA Tour cards for

#1 Marco Penge

Ad

Trending

Marco Penge (Image Source: Imagn)

Marco Penge had an impressive time playing on the DP World Tour in 2025 and has a good chance to earn his PGA Tour card. He has also played a few PGA Tour events this season, including the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished T2.

Ad

#2 Kristoffer Reitan

Kristoffer Reitan (Image Source: Imagn)

Another name who is projected to earn the PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai standings is Kristoffer Reitan. He played in the Genesis Scottish Open, where he was tied for 12th place.

Ad

#3 Adrien Saddier

Adrien Saddier (Image Source: Getty)

Adrien Saddier is also projected to secure a PGA Tour card for the upcoming season. He is ranked fifth in the Race to Dubai standings and has a good chance to make it to the American circuit. This season, he played in the Genesis Scottish Open, a co-sanctioned PGA Tour and DP World Tour event, but struggled to make the cut.

Ad

#4 John Parry

John Parry (Image Source: Imagn)

John Parry settled in seventh place in the Race to Dubai standings and is projected to earn the PGA Tour card. This season on the PGA Tour, he competed at the Genesis Scottish Open, and after playing four rounds of 71, 68, 68, and 73, he settled in T55 place.

Ad

#5 Alex Noren

Alex Noren (Image Source: Imagn)

Alex Noren is another big name who has a good chance to earn the PGA Tour card for the 2026 season. He is currently ranked eighth in the standings. Noren played a few tournaments on the PGA Tour this season and recorded some decent finishes, including T3 at the Wyndham Championship and T7 at the 3M Open.

Ad

#6 Haotong Li

Haotong Li (Image Source: Imagn)

Haotong Li is ranked ninth in the Race to Dubai standings and is projected for the PGA Tour card. He played in two PGA Tour events this season, including the Genesis Scottish Open and the 3M Open, but struggled to make the cut. However, his impressive performances on the DP World Tour have put him in contention to secure the PGA Tour card.

Ad

#7 Daniel Brown

Daniel Brown (Image Source: Imagn)

Daniel Brown enjoyed a good time on the DP World Tour this season and settled in tenth place in the Race to Dubai standings. He is also projected to earn his PGA Tour card. He played the Genesis Scottish Open and tied for 60th place.

Ad

#8 Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith (Image Source: Imagn)

Jordan Smith is ranked in 11th place in the Race to Dubai standings. Smith has competed in a few tournaments on the PGA Tour this season, including the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished in T22 place. However, he missed the cut at the Zurich Classic.

Ad

#9 Laurie Canter

Laurie Canter (Image Source: Imagn)

Laurie Canter is ranked 12th in the Race to Dubai but is projected to earn a PGA Tour card. He played in a few tournaments on the PGA Tour this season but struggled with his game. His best result was a T34 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Ad

#10 Martin Couvra

Martin Couvra (Image Source: Getty)

Martin Couvra is another golfer projected to earn a PGA Tour card. He is ranked 14th in the Race to Dubai. The French golfer played at the Genesis Scottish Open on the PGA Tour and settled down in 73rd place this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads. Know More