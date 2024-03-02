10 Fascinating facts about Bud Cauley that you probably didn’t know 

Bud Cauley has captivated fans' attention with his remarkable performance at the ongoing 2024 Cognizant Classic. The American golfer surged to the top of the leaderboard after the second round, impressively carding a bogey-free round of 6-under par 65 on Friday. He finished with a total score of under 11.

As his stellar performance garnered attention, enthusiasts are eager to delve deeper into the life of the star golfer. Here are the top 10 intriguing facts about Bud Cauley.

10 Fascinating facts about Bud Cauley

#1 His early life

William Carl "Bud" Cauley III, popularly known as Bud Cauley, was born on March 16, 1990. He was born and brought up in Daytona Beach, Florida.

#2 Bud Cauley was among the top 15 in the world at junior level

Cauley started playing golf at a very young age and was among the top 15 junior golfers in the world. He was ranked in the top 5 nationally during his junior career.

#3 He played for the Junior Ryder Cup

Bud Cauley enjoyed a successful career as a junior golfer. He represented his country at the 2006 Junior Ryder Cup and later was a member of the Junior World Golf Championship in 2008. He reached number one in the world as a junior golfer before starting his amateur career.

#4 His amateur career

Bud Cauley played amateur golf while studying at the University of Alabama. He played golf for his college team and became a finalist for the Hogan Award. He had a successful amateur career.

Cauley won the 2008 Players Amateur, competed at the Walker Cup, won the 2008 Terra Cotta Invitational and qualified for the 2010 Verizon Heritage as an amateur.

#5 Cauley turned pro in 2011

Following his successful outing as an amateur, Bud Cauley started playing professional golf in 2011. After completing his graduation, he turned pro and competed on the Korn Ferry Tour.

#6 His outing at Majors

Bud Cauley played in three of the four Majors with the best finish recorded at The Open Championship in 2013, when he finished in a tie for 32nd place. He finished T63 at the US Open in 2011 and T33 at the PGA Championship in 2017. He is still seeking an opportunity to qualify for the Masters.

#7 His first professional win

Bud Cauley has only won one professional tournament in his career. He emerged victorious at the 2014 Hotel Fitness Championship, a Web.com Tour event (Korn Ferry Tour).

Cauley played four rounds of 66-70-67-65 to register a one-stroke victory over Colt Knost.

#8 His best PGA Tour finishes

His best PGA Tour performance was recorded at the Wyndham Championship in 2012 where he finished third.

Additionally, he finished in a tie for third place at the 2017 Career Builder Challenge and T4 at the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational. His other best PGA Tour finishes include T4 at the 2020 The American Express and T4 at the 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson.

#9 His OWGR ranking

Cauley's current OWGR ranking is 1258th, however, his best ranking was recorded in 2012. He reached number 53rd in the world ranking.

#10 Cauley underwent several surgeries

According to Golf Monthly, Bud Cauley underwent several surgeries over the years. He had issues with his ribs. Cauley recently had a successful surgery, following which he returned to professional golf.