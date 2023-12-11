10 highest-earning PGA Tour golfers of 2023 ft. Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland 

The PGA Tour 2022–23 season was the first with a much-increased payout, thanks to the emergence of rival LIV Golf.

This year witnessed a significant increase in purse size compared to previous years. There were designated events with prize money ranging from $15 million to $25 million, and the FedEx Cup winner was awarded a bonus of $18 million.

In this article, we will explore the earnings of the top ten players on the PGA Tour in 2023.

Top Earners on the PGA Tour in 2023

#1 Viktor Hovland

For Viktor Hovland, 2023 was a transformative year as he clinched three major titles on the PGA Tour, including the prestigious FedEx Cup.

In addition to victories at the Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship, he also secured the Hero World Championship last year, earning $1 million.

The 25-year-old Norwegian garnered $14.1 million from tournament winnings, $5 million from the PIP, and $18 million for winning the FedEx Cup, bringing his total earnings to $37.1 million. It is almost $1 million more than Talor Gooch, who was the highest earner on LIV Golf this year.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy secured the second spot on the money-earner list for the year with total earnings of $35.3 million.

His tournament payouts amounted to $13,921,008, with an additional $4 million from the Tour Championship bonus and $2,400,000 for ranking third in the Comcast Business Tour top 10 bonus list. He also received $15 million for winning the PIP's top prize.

#3 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler claimed two PGA Tour titles in 2023 and achieved a record sum of $21 million for his remarkable consistency throughout the season.

He earned $2 million as a Tour Championship bonus, $6 million as a PIP bonus, and $3 million from the Comcast Business Tour top 10 bonus.

#4 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm, a four-time winner this season, amassed $26.2 million in earnings, including $16.2 million from events and $9 million from the PIP bonus.

The 11-time PGA Tour winner recently switched to LIV Golf in a reported deal worth a staggering $550 million.

#5 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele, despite a winless season on the PGA Tour, secured the fifth spot among the highest-earning golfers this year.

His $17.9 million earnings in 2023 included $8,459,067 from events, $6,500,000 as a Tour Championship runner-up bonus, and $3 million from the PIP bonus.

#6 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark, a two-time winner in 2023 with a purse size of $3.6 million in both events, earned a total of $17,882,490 from the PGA Tour.

He also received a $2 million PIP bonus, bringing his total earnings to $19.8 million.

#7 Max Homa

Max Homa's total earnings on the PGA Tour this year amounted to $14,358,017 before the PIP bonus. Following the $5 million bonus, his earnings surged to $19.3 million.

#8 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay, despite a winless season on the PGA Tour, managed to accumulate $13,372,998. A PIP bonus of $2 million brought his total earnings to $15.3 million.

#9 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler ended his four-year winless drought by winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic. A successful season helped him earn $9,809,162 from events, and a PIP bonus of $5.5 million brought his total earnings to $15.3 million this year.

#10 Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood earned $8,610,641 from the PGA Tour this season and received a PIP bonus of $5 million. His total earnings crossed $13.6 million this year.