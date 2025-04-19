"100% agree"; “Not even close” -Fans divided over Brandel Chamblee calling Rory McIlroy's Masters picture the ‘greatest’ sports photo

Fans on social media have reacted to Brandel Chamblee's comment about Rory McIlroy's picture after winning the Masters 2025. At the Augusta National Masters, the Northern Irish golfer finally broke his over-decade-long winless streak in the Major. He registered a win by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff.

After sinking the final birdie putt of the playoff, Rory McIlroy sat on the ground, touching the grass with his head. Recently, Golf Digest posted a picture of Rory McIlroy after he won the Masters, which Brandel Chamblee called the "greatest sports photo."

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Chamblee posted a picture of McIlroy along with a caption which reads:

"This picture, posted by @GolfDigest, may be the greatest sports photo I have ever seen. I would love to know the name of the photographer so I can give proper credit when I refer to it. Thank you."

Fans jumped into the comment section to react to the picture. However, there were mixed reactions from the people. Some agreed with Chamblee, while some were critical of his opinion.

"Not even close. You're saying this because the winner wasn't from the @LIVGolfNation tour," a fan wrote.

"100% agree. I fully expect Rory to go on a tear now like few ever have. The monkey is off his back. He held those emotions and thank God he was able to let them out," another fan added.

Some more fans were critical of Brandel Chamblee's opinion.

"Not in the Top 100 sports pics of all time or the Top 50 Golf pic. Geeeeeez," another fan added.

"If it was @brysondech in the photo would you still think it’s great?" a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans lauded and appreciated the picture.

"Wonderful picture shows how much he has carried since the Masters of 2011. Well done!" a fan wrote.

"It’s a great one!" a fan wrote.

"It's a dream come true," - Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy entered the Augusta Masters event as one of the top favorites to win the event. He won two PGA Tour events prior to the Masters, and the third win of the year finally came at the Augusta National Golf Course.

It took him around 11 years to win another Major in his career, and in the post-round press conference of the Masters 2025 on April 13, Rory McIlroy opened up about his victory. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember. I mentioned it out in the prize ceremony, but watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did, and then winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did."

Rory McIlroy's first Major title came in 2011, just four years after he started playing at a professional level. He won the US Open in 2011 and then the PGA Championship in 2012. He won two Majors in 2014, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. With the Masters' in 2025, McIlroy has now become the sixth golfer in the history of the sport to complete the career grand slam in golf.

