$100 million worth LIV Golf star ranked among the top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2024

The PIF-backed LIV Golf is known for its big-money prize purses and lucrative contracts that led to many big golfers from the PGA Tour jumping ship, joining LIV. One such golfer who joined the Saudi-backed tour now finds himself ranked among the top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2024.

The golfer who is ranked in the top 10 of the highest-paid athletes in 2024 is Jon Rahm. Recently, Sky Sports curated a list of the highest-paid athletes last year and ranked the Legion XII captain in tenth place. Rahm, 30, has been reported to earn £84 million in 2024. This figure roughly translates to $106.43 million.

You can check Sky Sports' list of the highest-paid athletes in 2024 below:

Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf ahead of the 2024 season. While it was initially reported that his deal was worth more than $500 million, a report from ESPN later clarified that Rahm's deal was worth more than $300 million. However, it seems the money spent on Rahm turned out to be a good investment.

In 2024, the Spanish golfer completely dominated LIV Golf. Not only was he able to manage to win two events on the Saudi-backed Tour, but he also stood first in LIV's Individual standings. In 2025, Rahm played at LIV Golf Riyadh and Adelaide, where he finished T2 and 6th, respectively.

How much did Jon Rahm earn for his 6th place finish at LIV Golf Adelaide?

The 2025 LIV Adelaide event had a purse of $20 million. While the largest share of this purse went to the tournament winner, Joaquin Niemann ($4 million), Jon Rahm earned $700,000 for finishing 6th. Here is a detailed look at the payout at LIV Golf Adelaide:

Individual:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000

T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000

4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000

5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000

6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000

T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500

T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500

T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500

T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500

T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500

T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67

T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000

T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000

T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000

T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000

T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29

30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000

T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33

T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33

T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33

T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33

T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33

T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33

T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71

44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000

45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000

46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000

T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500

T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500

49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000

50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000

T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000

T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000

53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000

54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000

Team:

1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000

2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000

3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000

