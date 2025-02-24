$100 million worth LIV Golf star ranked among the top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2024

The PIF-backed LIV Golf is known for its big-money prize purses and lucrative contracts that led to many big golfers from the PGA Tour jumping ship, joining LIV. One such golfer who joined the Saudi-backed tour now finds himself ranked among the top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2024.
The golfer who is ranked in the top 10 of the highest-paid athletes in 2024 is Jon Rahm. Recently, Sky Sports curated a list of the highest-paid athletes last year and ranked the Legion XII captain in tenth place. Rahm, 30, has been reported to earn £84 million in 2024. This figure roughly translates to $106.43 million.
You can check Sky Sports' list of the highest-paid athletes in 2024 below:
Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf ahead of the 2024 season. While it was initially reported that his deal was worth more than $500 million, a report from ESPN later clarified that Rahm's deal was worth more than $300 million. However, it seems the money spent on Rahm turned out to be a good investment.
In 2024, the Spanish golfer completely dominated LIV Golf. Not only was he able to manage to win two events on the Saudi-backed Tour, but he also stood first in LIV's Individual standings. In 2025, Rahm played at LIV Golf Riyadh and Adelaide, where he finished T2 and 6th, respectively.
How much did Jon Rahm earn for his 6th place finish at LIV Golf Adelaide?
The 2025 LIV Adelaide event had a purse of $20 million. While the largest share of this purse went to the tournament winner, Joaquin Niemann ($4 million), Jon Rahm earned $700,000 for finishing 6th. Here is a detailed look at the payout at LIV Golf Adelaide:
Individual:
- 1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000
- T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000
- T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000
- 4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000
- 5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000
- 6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000
- T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500
- T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500
- T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500
- T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500
- T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500
- T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67
- T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000
- T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000
- T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000
- T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000
- T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000
- T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29
- 30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000
- T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33
- T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71
- 44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000
- 45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000
- 46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000
- T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500
- T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500
- 49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000
- 50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000
- T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000
- T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000
- 53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000
- 54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000
Team:
- 1 Fireballs GC: -21, $3,000,000
- 2 Legion XIII: -15, $1,500,000
- 3 Torque GC: -13, $500,000