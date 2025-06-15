"1000% worse than what Rory McIlroy did"; "He’s so immature" – Fans slam Wyndham Clark for allegedly damaging Oakmont lockers at US Open 2025

Wyndham Clark reportedly let his US Open 2025 frustration out in the locker room at Oakmont Country Club. The 2023 champion is said to have damaged several lockers, with photos of them circulating on social media.
On Friday, June 13, Wyndham Clark bogeyed the final hole of the day to miss the cut at the US Open 2025. This marked his third missed cut of the season and his fourth missed weekend in the last seven majors.
On Saturday, June 14, No Laying Up’s Tron Carter shared a picture of the damaged lockers at Oakmont Country Club. He also wrote that Clark had allegedly vandalized them in the changing room. Interestingly, Clark had also smashed a T-Mobile sign during the PGA Championship last month.
Fans online didn’t seem pleased with Wyndham Clark’s alleged vandalism and slammed him for his behavior. Many called him immature, with some even calling for a ban as punishment.
Here's a look at some reactions:
"This is 1000% worse than what Rory did," one fan posted.
"He’s so immature. I hope all his sponsors drop him," another fan wrote.
"Kicked from the PGA Tour for the rest of the year and banned for life from Oakmont," another fan demanded.
"Not even close to acceptable, for a pro or amateur. He should be suspended. Imagine being a guest at a club and doing that after the round," this user remarked.
"If true Wyndham needs a 3 month suspension. Come back when you grow up," this user opined.
"Emotionally immature behavior from a seasoned pro is unexpected & shouldn’t be tolerated w/o some type of PGA Tour discipline," one fan commented.
How has Wyndham Clark performed in the PGA Tour 2025 season? Results explored
Here's a look at Wyndham Clark's performance in the PGA Tour 2025 season so far:
- The Sentry: T15, -21 (69, 64, 69, 69)
- The American Express: CUT, -5 (71, 69, 71)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T73, +2 (74, 73, 71, 72)
- WM Phoenix Open: T16, -11 (64, 73, 69, 67)
- The Genesis Invitational: T31, -1 (70, 72, 74, 71)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T22, E (67, 71, 76, 74)
- The Players Championship: W/D, E (72)
- Texas Children's Houston Open: T5, -15 (69, 68, 64, 64)
- Masters Tournament: T46, +5 (76, 68, 75, 74)
- RBC Heritage: T27, -8 (65, 70, 69, 72)
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT, -8 (66, 70)
- Truist Championship: T63, +2 (69, 73, 70, 70)
- PGA Championship: T50, +4 (72, 69, 73, 74)
- The Memorial Tournament: 56, +13 (78, 71, 77, 75)
- RBC Canadian Open: T59, -5 (66, 69, 74, 66)
- US Open 2025: CUT, +8 (74, 74)