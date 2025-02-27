$100M LIV Golfer leaves Phil Mickelson in awe with shocking albatross and a hole in one claim

Phil Mickelson has gained immense success in his professional golf career, winning six Major titles. Even on social media, the LIV Golfer has become more active in indulging in golfing activities. Last month, Mickelson and renowned golf influencer Grant Horvat started a new 2v2 golf series, and for the first episode of it, they played against Dustin Johnson and Austin Johnson.

Ad

During their game, the 4Aces GC captain revealed his incredible feat of making an albatross and a hole-in-one in two back-to-back holes during his college days. Phil Mickelson was highly impressed with Dustin’s amazing game.

"No way," Mickelson said after hearing about Johnson’s game. "I have never heard of that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat played in one team against Dustin, who has a net worth of $100 million (via Celebrity Net worth), and Austin Johnson. The YouTube video was released on January 27, 2025. It has accumulated around 1.5 million views on Horvat’s YouTube channel, where he has around 1.05 million subscribers.

Phil Mickelson reveals the first time Dustin Johnson’s game blew him away

Phil Mickelson has been playing professional golf since 1992, while Dustin Johnson turned pro in 2007. When Johnson started his professional journey, Mickelson had already cemented his name in the golf world.

Ad

However, Mickelson was stunned to see Johnson’s game when he first saw him play. In an episode of Phireside with Phil, released on Phil Mickelson and The Hyflyers’ YouTube channel on February 2, 2025, the LIV golfers shared some untold stories.

Mickelson recalled the time when he first saw Johnson playing. It was when the Coastal Carolina University alum was preparing for his PGA Tour debut. Speaking of his first meeting with Johnson, the six-time Major winner said:

Ad

"You know we've had so many great moments together and I just thought could just share a couple of cool little moments. I remember when we first played together Keith Sbarbaro brought you out, You just got in your car and it was like January you're getting ready to go play the tour.

"We went out and played and I watched you hit your drive on the first hole and I'm like 'Whoa!'. We played for a little bit of money, whatever it was I don't remember," he added.

Ad

Ad

Dustin Johnson has also been phenomenal with his game on the PGA Tour, where he won 24 tournaments. He won two Major championships so far, including the Masters in 2020 and the U.S. Open in 2016. However, in 2022, he joined LIV Golf and has since been playing on the circuit.

Johnson has even tasted some success in the Saudi-backed league, where he has won three tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback