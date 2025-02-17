$100M LIV Golfer out of the top 50 world ranking for the first time since 2017

LIV golfer Jon Rahm fell out of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) for the first time since 2017. The Spanish golfer had entered the top 50 in the OWGR after winning his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open and had never fallen back.

Ad

Rahm is out of the top 50 for the first time in eight years. His ranking constantly fell after he joined LIV Golf last season. Players do not get ranking points for LIV Golf tournaments, resulting in the Spaniard falling in the world ranking.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jon Rahm, who has a net worth of $100 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), was ranked number three in the world when he played at the Masters 2024. He finished in T45 place, and his ranking dropped to fourth in the OWGR. Since then, his ranking has only declined further. He played at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour last month, and his ranking dropped from 31 to 34th in the OWGR. He is ranked 52nd in the world ranking.

Ad

Currently, Scottie Scheffler is leading the OWGR with a total of 603.04416. Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy are ranked second and third respectively. Bryson DeChambeau is the only LIV golfer ranked in the top 15 in the OWGR. He is ranked 13th.

Here are the current top 20 players in the OWGR:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Ludvig Åberg

5. Collin Morikawa

6. Hideki Matsuyama

7. Wyndham Clark

8. Tyrrell Hatton

9. Justin Thomas

10. Tommy Fleetwood

11. Viktor Hovland

12. Patrick Cantlay

13. Bryson DeChambeau

14. Maverick McNealy

15. Keegan Bradley

16. Robert MacIntyre

17. Russell Henley

18. Sepp Straka

19. Shane Lowry

20. Sahith Theegala

Ad

Jon Rahm shines in early 2025 LIV Golf season with strong performances

Jon Rahm has been impressive with his game on LIV Golf. However, the Saudi league events do not guarantee any ranking points, and thus his ranking continuously declined in the OWGR. He had a phenomenal season playing on LIV Golf in 2024, and he continued to have an amazing performance in 2025.

Ad

Rahm started the 2025 season on the Saudi Circuit in its season-opening event in Riyadh, where he played three rounds of -5, -5, and -5 and settled in a T2 position. After the Riyadh event, he played in Adelaide and recorded a top-10 finish.

The former World No. 1 played three rounds of -2, -3, and -2 and settled in solo sixth place at the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025. Meanwhile, in the 2024 LIV Golf season, he had top-10 finishes in all the tournaments he played.

Jon Rahm made his LIV Golf debut in Mayakoba with a T3 finish in 2024. He had some decent finishes but won his maiden event in July 2024 at the United Kingdom event. He won two LIV Golf tournaments last season, with the second win coming at the Chicago event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback