$100M-worth Jon Rahm banks on ‘miracle happening twice’ ahead of Ryder Cup outing 

Jon Rahm shared his views about winning the Ryder Cup on foreign soil in an interview at the BMW PGA Championship. The Spanish golfer teed it up last week on the DP World Tour events, which included eleven of the European Ryder Cup team players.

Ad

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, Rahm was asked about his preparation for the Ryder Cup and also if he believed the European team could win on American soil in 2025.

In response, Jon Rahm, who has a net worth of $100 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), said, via ASAP Sports:

"Well, wouldn't be the first time miracles happened twice. Got to have faith. I think we're playing good enough and we are a good and strong enough team to face what we are going to face at Bethpage and hopefully end up with the Cup."

Ad

Trending

In the last eight editions of the Ryder Cup, the home team held an impressive record of not losing on their ground, except in 2012. That year, the biennial tournament was held at Medinah Country Club in the USA, but the European team won the event.

Team USA won the tournament when it was last held in America in 2021 and before that in 2016. In 2023, the Ryder Cup was held in Rome, and the European team won it.

Ad

Jon Rahm was a member of the team in the last edition as well, and this year, he was the captain’s pick for the biennial tournament. It would be interesting to see if Team USA can continue the record of winning on home soil or if the European team will defend their title on foreign soil.

Jon Rahm reflects on his performance at BMW PGA Championship

Jon Rahm had an impressive outing, playing on LIV Golf this year. On the DP World Tour, he recorded decent finishes at the BMW PGA Championship. He started the game with a round of 71, but then played two back-to-back rounds of 69 and then a round of 66 on Sunday.

Ad

Rahm opened up about his final-round performance in the press conference. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"Today, it's maybe not now, it's getting windy but for 17 holes it was a much easier golf course. Still soft. Greens were fantastic this morning, and besides being a little cool, there was no wind, right.

"So if you had the chance, you had to be aggressive. Got off to a great start. I was very -- it's hard to miss fairways on 1 and 3 and make birdies and I was able to do that and chip-in on 2. It's a flying start, and it was nice to keep it going," he added.

Ad

Alex Noren has won the DP World Tour event. He defeated Adrien Saddier in a playoff to clinch the title.

Earlier this year, Jon Rahm played at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic but missed the cut. He is gearing up for the Ryder Cup scheduled from September 25 to 28 at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More