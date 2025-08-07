$100M-worth Jon Rahm narrates his LIV team's 'karoke bar' adventure in Hong Kong

Jon Rahm opened up about a hilarious experience he had with his Legion XIII teammate earlier this year in Hong Kong. The Spanish golfer is preparing to defend his title at the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event.In the pre-tournament press conference, Rahm, who has a net worth of $100 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) shared some amusing incidents he had with the team. The former Masters winner recalled going to a &quot;karaoke bar&quot; with his team in Hong Kong. He said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I think my favorite part of this year, having arrived early in Hong Kong and having plenty of time until Friday after a team dinner, for some reason, I don't know if it was me or Tyrrell, I think it might have been me, who had the brilliant idea of let's go find a karaoke bar, and Google Maps works as it works, translated from Chinese to English.&quot;Finding myself and Tyrrell in this building in Hong Kong Island, not that we were ever in danger, but somehow I ended up on the roof looking for this place. At some point we ended up in the basement finding a different place,&quot; he added.Later, the reporter asked Rahm if he sang. In response, the Spanish golfer said that he is a &quot;terrible singer.&quot;Jon Rahm is looking forward to his first win this season on the LIV Golf this week. Meanwhile, his team has had a phenomenal season so far.The Spaniard's team won the LIV Golf Riyadh event, followed by finishing in second place in Adelaide and again as runner-up in Singapore. His team also won the Mexico City event, the Andalucia event, and the UK event this season.Jon Rahm opens up about playing at the LIV Golf Chicago eventRahm won the Chicago event last year after carding three rounds of 69, 64, and 66. He had a phenomenal outing last season but is looking forward to his first win in 2025.In a pre-tournament press conference for the Chicago event, Jon Rahm opened up about playing in the tournament. He said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;We'll see how the golf course develops, but there's no rain forecasted but there's wind forecasted. I'm sure the superintendents are going to do a great job of making sure the golf course is as challenging as possible.&quot;The main thing I would say, just trying to control our ball in the wind, trajectory control, ball flight, make sure spin control is good just in case the greens are still soft enough early in the week,&quot; he added.This season on the LIV Golf, Jon Rahm was the runner-up at the Riyadh and Andalucia events. In his last outing in the UK, he settled for a T5 finish. The 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event is scheduled from August 8 to 10.