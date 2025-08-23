$100M-worth Jon Rahm says his 1-YO daughter would putt better than him after harsh Team Championship outing

Jon Rahm shared his disappointment with his game at the 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan. The Spanish golfer lost his match play game against Adrian Meronk on Friday. However, his team managed to qualify for the semifinal after winning the other two matchups.In the post-round press conference, Rahm talked about his performance, and he hilariously said that his daughter, who couldn't even stand, could have putted better than him. He said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;Match play is never easy. It's extremely fun. As it goes to my match, I played well. Adrian played well. I just think my daughter, who can't even stand, would be better with a putter than me today. Hopefully I can fix that. It was close, but I didn't make anything. Then Tyrrell had a battle out there with Richard Bland.&quot;I think he said in the post-round interview, it's a golf course that suits him very well. He hits a lot of fairways, great wedges, great putter, so he was always going to be tough. The young boys did what they needed to do. Coming down the stretch, tied match, finished birdie, birdie on 18 and 1 to get it done,&quot; he added.Jon Rahm, who has a net worth of $100 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), welcomed his third child with his wife, Keley Cahill, in September 2024. They were blessed with a baby girl named Alaia.Rahm shared candid snaps of his newborn on Instagram on October 1, 2024, with a caption:&quot;So blessed to have welcomed our daughter Alaia Cahill Rahm into the world last week. Mama and baby girl are both healthy and doing great, I can't wait to get back home to them.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJon Rahm provided a rare glimpse of the baby in the second slide of the post. He had previously been blessed with two sons. His first child, Kepa, was born in 2021, and his second one, Eneko, in 2022.Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf ChampionshipJon Rahm has topped the season standings of the LIV Golf for the second year in a row. The LIV Golf Indianapolis marked the final individual event of the season, which concluded last week.Rahm lost in the event in a playoff to Sebastian Munoz, but he still topped the season standings and won the individual championship. Earlier this week, he shared a post on his Instagram account, reflecting on his 2025 season on LIV Golf. He wrote:&quot;First of all congratulations to Sebastian and Torque on a great weekend. Very impressive ending by Sebas well earned! A win would have been amazing but Sunday will always be one of the best rounds of my life.&quot;This season on the LIV Golf, Rahm had not won any tournament, but he was the runner-up at Riyadh, Andalucia, Chicago, and Indianapolis events.