$100M-worth Jon Rahm stumbles down World Rankings despite LIV Golf Championship title

Jon Rahm won the LIV Golf Invitational Championship for the second year in a row after the Indianapolis event. The Spanish golfer topped the season standings of the Saudi league.

However, despite this impressive season on LIV Golf, Rahm struggled in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and slipped down to 78th place. He was ranked 75th before the start of the LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Jon Rahm, who has a net worth of $100 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), was ranked No. 3 after the 2023 Tour Championship. That December, he moved to LIV Golf and made his debut on the circuit last season.

By the end of the 2024 season, Rahm had slipped outside the top 10 in the rankings, and this season, he dropped outside the top 70.

Meanwhile, last week on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler won his fifth tournament of the season at the BMW Championship and is leading the OWGR. Rory McIlroy is ranked second, followed by Xander Schauffele.

Jon Rahm opens up about his performance at the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025

Jon Rahm (The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn)

Jon Rahm was close to winning his first LIV Golf event of the season in Indianapolis. He finished in a tie for the lead with Sebastian Munoz after three rounds, but struggled in the final and slipped down to second place.

It was the second time in a row that Rahm lost in a playoff. In the post-round press conference, he reflected on his performance. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"Still slightly bittersweet. Like I know I'm supposed to be happy. It's a great moment. But it just doesn't feel great to finish the year losing two playoffs. Have a great Sunday today and then hit the pin and unfortunate moment on the playoff hole. That part doesn't feel great, so I'm sure over time I'll get over that, and I really appreciate what I've done this year.

"To be able to win the season without actually winning a tournament, I know eventually I'll be proud of that. Right now it's slightly more something I'm going to suffer over a little bit more, and it may never be replicated. You need a lot of coincidences to go on exactly with the year Joaquín had. He's won five times; he's played incredible golf. One could argue he was probably the more deserving guy to win this," he added.

Jon Rahm has won two tournaments on LIV Golf in 2024. However, this season he struggled to win a single event. Despite that, he had decent finishes and managed to top the season standings and win the LIV Golf Championship. He was the runner-up at the Riyadh event and then in Andalucia. He also finished second in Chicago.

