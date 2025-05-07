$100M-worth Marvel star among celebrities teeing up at Myrtle Beach Classic Wednesday Pro-Am

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic week's Pro-Am event will be held at Dunes Golf & Beach Club in South Carolina on Wednesday, May 7, and feature numerous celebrities alongside professional golfers. Kurt Russell, known for roles in movies like Escape from New York, Tombstone, Miracle, and Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, will also tee off from the first hole at 8:30 a.m. local time alongside professional golfers like Beau Hossler and de Chasset.

The Hollywood star, who has a net worth of $100 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, is an avid golfer. He and his partner, Goldie Hawn, own a home at Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California, where they play golf with their family, as per Golf Digest. He has also played in numerous golf events, including the 2011 Bob Hope Classic PGA Golf Tournament in La Quinta, California, and the 2018 Ryder Cup Celebrity Match in Paris.

The Myrtle Beach Classic's official page on X shared other notable celebrities teeing off at the Wednesday Pro-Am. They include Michael Chiklis, known for his performance in The Shield, Kevin Costner, known for Yellowstone, and David Arquette, known for Scream. Comedians Rob Riggle and Aaron Chewning, TV personalities Jennie Garth and Candice King, and Nicholas Swisher, an MLB All-Star, will also compete.

Tee times of celebrities at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Wednesday Pro-Am and their pairings

Kevin Kostner will tee off alongside PGA Tour golfers Kevin Kisner and Sam Ryder at 8:52 a.m. local time at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Wednesday Pro-Am. Rob Riggle will tee off with golfer Blades Brown at 08:08 a.m. local time at the event, as per WMBF News.

Here's a look at the tee times of celebrities who will play at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Pro-Am from the first and the tenth tees:

Tee #1 Celebrity Pro-Am Participants:

7:24 AM — Michael Chiklis

7:35 AM — Galen Gering

7:46 AM — Cass Meyer

7:57 AM — Esai Morales

8:08 AM — Wallis Day

8:19 AM — Carmine Giovinazzo

8:30 AM — Kurt Russell

8:41 AM — Michael Pena

8:52 AM — Kevin Costner

Tee #10 Celebrity Pro-Am Participants:

7:35 AM — Aaron Chewning

7:35 AM — Michael Mondavi

7:57 AM — Nicholas Swisher

8:08 AM — Rob Riggle

8:19 AM — David Arquette

8:30 AM — Vanna White

8:41 AM — Jennie Garth

8:41 AM — Dave Abrams

8:41 AM — Matt Corboy

8:52 AM — Candice King

8:52 AM — Steven Krueger

The main tournament will be played from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11.

