$100M-worth NBA champion in awe of Rory McIlroy’s journey, follows his trail at Truist Championship

Former NBA champion Kyle Lowry was awestruck by the remarkable performance of Rory McIlroy at the Masters 2025. The star NBA player followed the Northern Irish golfer at this week's Truist Championship at Philly Cricket Club.

In an interview with Golf.com, Lowry, who has a net worth of $100 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), talked about McIlroy's impressive win at the Masters. He was elated to see the golfer win a major after almost 11 years.

Speaking of McIlroy, Kyle said:

"I think that’s just mental fortitude. He put the work in. He made a couple of mistakes. But he figured out to stay the course of his game, stay the process and he continued to chip away at it. I’m sure he wanted the easy win, but when things got difficult, he stayed in the moment. He didn’t let his game, his mind do anything, didn’t let it drift off."

Notably, McIlroy last won a major event in 2014, and over the years, he struggled and missed out on the major titles after coming close to victory. However, finally, things turned in his favor at the Masters, and he completed his career grand slam and became the sixth golfer in history to achieve the feat.

Rory McIlroy talks about his performance at the Truist Championship 2025

Following the victory at the Masters, Rory McIlroy played at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished T12. This week, he is playing at the Truist Championship 2025 and started the game with a solid round of 66.

In the post-round press conference of the tournament, the Northern Irish golfer talked about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think it worked out fine. I drove the ball pretty well. I missed it in a couple of spots but was sort of able to get away with it. The mistakes I made mostly were from around the greens, the three-putt on 12 and then making 6 at 15.

"Apart from that, I played pretty good. I felt like I was a little rusty out there, just hadn't played in a week and I hadn't really done a ton of practice, especially like on and around the greens," he added.

McIlroy started the opening round of the Truist Championship on the first tee hole. He made a birdie on the second hole and added two more birdies on the fifth and sixth holes.

On the back nine of the Truist Championship, he added a birdie on the 10th, followed by a bogey on the 11th. He carded two more birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 4-under 66.

So far, on the PGA Tour, McIlroy has played in seven tournaments in 2025 and won three of them. He has also finished in the top 10 four times.

