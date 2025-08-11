$10M-worth tennis star reacts to Michelle Wie West’s wedding party throwback on her 6th anniversary

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard reacted to Michelle Wie West’s wedding party throwback on her 6th anniversary. Wie West got married on August 10, 2019, and the former golfer completed six years of married life with her husband, Jonnie West, the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors.On her 2025 anniversary, Wie West shared twelve photos of her wedding party, and in the pictures, the ex-golfer was in a white wedding dress. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe $10 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) tennis star shared a comment under the post, and it read:“Such a good party omg.” In response, Wie West wrote:&quot;@geniebouchard we need to run it back&quot;Bouchard's comment and West's reply:Eugenie Bouchard's comment ( via Michelle Wie West's Instagram post)The pair has a daughter together named Makenna, who was born in 2020, a year after they got married. Later, in 2024, Wie West gave birth to Jagger Jerry YooJun, the couple's only son. Wie West last played at the US Women's Open before her retirement in 2023, and she missed the cut at the tournament.Before that, she also played at the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women's Open, where she finished T28 and missed the cut after scoring 20 over and 5 over, respectively.What did Michelle Wie West say while playing the last US Women's Open before retirement?Michelle Wie West joined the press conference at the 2023 US Women's Open to share her thoughts about playing the last LPGA tournament. She joined the presser at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, and her words were ( via ASAP Sports):“It's crazy. When I made the announcement last year, even still it was like, oh, I'm transitioning out, but I have Pebble. Now I don't have anything in the foreseeable future, so it's definitely an emotional week for me. I just realized everything I'm doing I'm doing for the last time. The putting drills that I'm doing, you'd best believe I'm not going to do another putting drill for the rest of my life if I don't need to…So all that stuff I'm doing for the last time, the last practice rounds, getting the line, writing in my yardage book.”She continued, “It's a pretty cool feeling, and I feel incredibly blessed. I've been doing a lot of reflecting, and incredibly blessed for the journey that I have and the family that I've built. It's just a really cool week to be here…It was absolutely incredible to see so many familiar faces, but also to meet new ones. There was quite a few champions from the '60s, and to hear their stories about their win, to hear what their prize money was, was definitely eye-opening.”Michelle Wie West missed the cutline at the 2023 US Women's Open. She shot 79 and 79 in the first and second rounds of the tournament.