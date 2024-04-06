11 Masters-bound players missed the cut at 2024 Valero Texas Open: List explored

The Valero Texas Open is the last event before the Masters 2024, and 30 of the invited players were in the field for the final tournament practice ahead of Augusta week. However, 11 of them faced an early exit after falling short of the cutline.

After two rounds of the Valero Texas Open, the cutline was set at 1 over, and a lot of top names failed to keep their scores below this. Here's a look at the 11 master-bound teachers who missed the cut at TPC San Antonio.

11 Masters-bound players who missed the cut at the 2024 Valero Texas Open

1) Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler during the 2024 Valero Texas Open, Round Two

Rickie Fowler aggregated at 4-over after shooting 76 and 72 at the Valero Texas Open. This was his second missed cut of the season and the first since the WM Phoenix Open.

Fowler will make his 11th appearance at the Augusta National next week. He has made five top 12s in his last seven starts, including a runner-up finish in 2018.

2) Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox during the Texas Children's Houston Open, Round Two

Ryan Fox also missed the cut at TPC San Antonio after shooting 70 and 79. He will make his second appearance at the Masters this time.

3) Lee Hodges

Lee Hodges during the Valero Texas Open, Round Two

Lee Hodges shot 73 and 74 to bow out of the Valero Texas Open early. He will make his debut at the Augusta National

Zach Johnson during the Valspar Championship, Round Two

Zach Johnson fell short of the cutline at the TPC San Antonio by one stroke after shooting 70 and 76.

The 2007 Masters champion will make his 20th appearance at the tournament this week. He has made 11 cuts and finished T34 last year.

5) Tom Kim

Tom Kim during the Valero Texas Open, Round Two

Tom Kim missed the cut after shooting 73 and 78 in the first two rounds of the Valero Texas Open.

Kim will make his second appearance at the Augusta after finishing T16 last year.

6) Byeong Hun An

Byeong Hun An at the The Players Championship, Round Two

Byeong Hun An posted 74 and 75 to miss the cut at the Valero Texas Open by four strokes.

Hun An will make his first appearance at the Augusta since 2020, and overall, this will be his fifth start. He made his debut here at the age of 18.

7) Eric Cole

Eric Cole during the Valspar Championship, Round Two

Eric Cole missed the third cut of the last five starts after aggregating at 4-over at TPC San Antonio.

Cole will make his debut at the Masters Tournament this time. He has registered six top 25s this year.

8) Harris English

The Genesis Invitational at the Genesis Invitational: Round Three

Harris English also fell below the cutline after the horrible finish of the Friday round. Next week, he will make his fifth start at the Masters. After missing the cut in his debut in 2016, he has made the cut in all his starts, and T21 is his best result.

9) Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray during the Valero Texas Open, Round One

Grayson Murray, who is making his debut at Augusta this time, failed to make the cut at the Valero Texas Open after shooting 72 and 75.

Erik Van Rooyen at the Valero Texas Open

Erik Van Rooyen also slipped below the cut line after his 4-over 76 on Friday. He will make his third start at the Masters and will be looking for the first cut at the event.

11) Camilo Villegas

Camilo Villegas at the Valero Texas Open

Camilo Villegas missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open after aggregating at 5-over in 36 holes.

Villegas qualified for this year's Masters after winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last fall. This will be his seventh appearance and first since 2015.