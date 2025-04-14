$118.74-Bn Footwear giant has a bold message on Rory McIlroy’s Masters win

Rory McIlroy wrote history by winning The Masters this year. He has joined the elite list of players who have completed their career grand slam. After Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods, he became the sixth player in history to achieve this monumental feat. Amid the big celebrations of this win, a footwear giant also praised McIlroy.

Nike posted a tribute video for Rory McIlroy on its Instagram page, creating a video in which a tailor sewed the green coat for the Northern Irishman. The tailor could be seen using the phrase Sunday Pick Up on the coat to emphasize that the 35-year-old had been destined to clinch this triumph. Nike, with a brand net worth of $118.74 billion (via Macrotrends), highlighted this once more in the video, writing a beautiful message in the end that read:

"This was always waiting for you."

Apart from this, Nike also highlighted McIlroy's achievement in the post's caption, which read:

"Four majors made @rorymcilroy great. Completing a career Grand Slam, legendary."

Rory McIlroy went through a number of ups and downs last week at Augusta National. Even after the final round, he was tied with Justin Rose. It was on the first hole of the playoff where he won it all. Here's how McIlroy performed at The Masters 2025:

Round 1 (Thursday): 72 (Even Par) - A steady start placed McIlroy tied for 27th after the first day.

72 (Even Par) - A steady start placed McIlroy tied for 27th after the first day. Round 2 (Friday): 66 (−6) - An impressive bogey-free round propelled him into a tie for third place.

66 (−6) - An impressive bogey-free round propelled him into a tie for third place. Round 3 (Saturday): 66 (−6) - McIlroy took the solo lead, highlighted by making six consecutive threes on holes 1 through 6—a first in Masters history.

66 (−6) - McIlroy took the solo lead, highlighted by making six consecutive threes on holes 1 through 6—a first in Masters history. Round 4 (Sunday): 73 (+1) - A rollercoaster final round included two double bogeys. Despite this, McIlroy managed to finish at 11-under, tying with Justin Rose.

73 (+1) - A rollercoaster final round included two double bogeys. Despite this, McIlroy managed to finish at 11-under, tying with Justin Rose. Playoff: Birdie on the first playoff hole - McIlroy secured victory with a precise wedge shot to three feet, clinching the win and completing his career Grand Slam.

Tiger Woods welcomed Rory McIlroy into the Grand Slam club

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time. He has numerous accomplishments to his name, including completing the career grand slam at the age of 24. Woods is a highly respected figure in the golf world, and he recently praised Rory McIlroy's win at Augusta National.

Woods took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings about McIlroy's victory. He wrote a beautiful message that read:

"Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!"

Rory McIlroy will now have his sights set on continuing his stellar run of form and contending for the remaining three majors this year.

