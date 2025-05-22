$120M-golfer reveals commitment to Travelers Championship 2025 with a special comment

Jordan Spieth confirmed his commitment at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He will play at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, and before beginning to play in this week's PGA Tour event, the golfer confirmed that he would play at the Travelers Championship in June.

The Travelers Championship's X page shared a post confirming Spieth’s presence in the tournament. They captioned it:

“He’s back! Come watch @JordanSpieth this summer. He’ll bring the excitement.”

Later, the $120 million golfer (as per Celebrity Net Worth) reshared it and wrote a comment that read:

“One of our favorites!!”

This week, Spieth will tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge at 8:55 am ET with Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Kirk on Hole 10. Next to them, Mackenzie Hughes, Jhonattan Vegas, and Lucas Glover will play at 9:06 am on the same hole. Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Stevens, and McClure Meissner are the first group to start on the 10th hole at 8 am. Hayden Springer, Steven Fisk, and Will Chandler are the last group to play on the same hole at 2:40 pm.

Spieth also played at the PGA Championship and missed the cut line after shooting 76 and 68 in the two rounds. He had three top 10 finishes this year at the WM Phoenix Open, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, and the CJ CUP Byron Nelson to finish in T4, T9, and fourth place with 16-under, 14-under, and 19-under, respectively.

How did Jordan Spieth perform at the Travelers Championship in his last three appearances?

Jordan Spieth last played at the Travelers Championship in 2024, and he finished in T63 with a total score of 2-under. In the first round, he fired 70 with one birdie on the front nine and two on the back nine. He shot 68 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he fired 72 with three birdies and 68 with six birdies, respectively.

In 2023, Spieth didn't play the Travelers Championship. In 2022, he missed the cutline at the tournament with one over. He shot 75 in the first round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. In 2021, he didn't play at the tournament.

In 2020, Jordan Spieth finished in T54 with 6-under. He shot 67 in the first round with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Next, he fired 69 with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 69 and 69 with six birdies and five birdies, respectively.

