Tiger Woods' TGL series is heading for its conclusion. On Monday, its first playoff match was held between the New York Golf Club and the Los Angeles Golf Club. Several of the big celebrities attended the game, including Emmy Award-winning actor Keegan-Michael Key.

Following the game, Key, who has a net worth of $12 million via Celebrity Net Worth, praised the newly formed tech-infused series. He was seemingly in love with the atmosphere of the SoFi Center and described the series as an "equalizer" for people of all generations. Speaking of the TGL, Key said (at 0.26):

"I love it. I absolutely love it. It's so much fun. I think it's a great kind of equalizer—everybody gets a great seat. The whole place... it's a nice and fun atmosphere. Kids can come, grandparents can come, parents can come. It's terrific. It's wonderful."

Notably, it's the first season of the TGL, which started on January 7, featuring six teams named after different cities in the USA, having four players in each. Following its regular season, the top four teams in the standings have qualified for the playoffs, which started on Monday, and the next playoff will take place on March 18 between Atlanta Drive and The Bay Common.

Aside from being one of the creators of the TGL, Tiger Woods has also played in the series for his Jupiter Links Golf Club. Unfortunately, his team struggled throughout this season and failed to make it to the playoffs.

A quick recap of the TGL semifinal 1

In Monday's game between New York GC and Los Angeles GC, the former was surprisingly impressive with their game and earned a spot in the final. For the New York team, Xander Schauffele played on Monday along with Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young, while for LA, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Sahith Theegala joined the field.

New York was fourth in the standings but still was fabulous with their game on Monday and emerged victorious by 6-4. They scored three points in the triples format and three in the singles, while LA settled for two in triples and two in singles.

During the press conference of the tournament, Xander Schauffele reflected on the team's marvelous comeback in the series, saying (ASAP Sports):

"It was a tough start to the season. It's definitely -- I think we all thought it was possible just to try and come back and get to where we've gotten. The comeback isn't complete yet, but it's definitely nice to be here."

Notably, the New York Golf Club had struggled with their game at the start of the season but luckily managed to secure a spot in the playoffs and on Monday even defeated LA, who was undefeated in the regular season.

