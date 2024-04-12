13 golfers ft. Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau tipped to win Masters 2024 based on past 19 years record

The second round of the 2024 Masters is underway at the Augusta National Golf Course. Day 1 of the competition ended with Bryson DeChambeau in the lead. Interestingly, the LIV golfer has the best odds to win the event on Sunday.

It's pertinent to note that no golfer has won the Masters from outside the top-11 after round 1 in the last 19 years. Based on this stat, one of 13 golfers stands a chance to win this weekend.

The list includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Danny Willett, Ryan Fox and LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann, among others, alongside DeChambeau.

Top 11 after round 1 at the 2024 Masters

Bryson DeChambeau

Scottie Scheffler

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Danny Willett

Cam Davis

Ryan Fox

Matthieu Pavon

Cameron Young

Corey Conners

An Byeong-hun

Joaquin Niemann

Will Zalatoris

It's pertinent to note that Tiger Woods was the last player to come from beyond 10th place after Round 1 to win the Masters, doing so in 2005.

2024 Masters odds updated after round 1

The 2024 Masters started with Scottie Scheffler as the outright favorite to win. The golfer remains the top pick after round 1. According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the 27-year-old, who secured second place on Thursday, has +150 odds to win on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Bryson DeChambeau, who shot 7-under, sits second on the odds list. He carried +600 odds heading into Friday’s round 2.

Rory Mcllroy and Max Homa share the third position on the list with 16-1 odds. Ludvig Aberg, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann, Tommy Fleetwood, Will Zalatoris, Nicolai Hojgaard and Xander Schauffele are some other big names to watch on Friday.

Defending champion Jon Rahm got off to a slow start in the competition. The Spaniard sits T36 on the leaderboard on Friday. The LIV Golf star has 50/1 odds in the competition.

Updated odds after Round 1 of the 2024 Masters

Scottie Scheffler +150

Bryson DeChambeau +600

Rory Mcllroy 16/1

Max Homa 16/1

Ludvig Aberg 22/1

Brooks Koepka 25/1

Tyrrell Hatton 28/1

Joaquin Niemann 28/1

Tommy Fleetwood 30/1

Will Zalatoris 33/1

Nicolai Hojgaard 33/1

Xander Schauffele 45/1

Jon Rahm 50/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 55/1

Viktor Hovland 55/1

Patrick Reed 55/1

More details on the 2024 Masters, including live odds, will updated as the event progresses.