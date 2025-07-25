13 golfers making cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 ft. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, among other professional golfers, are set to make a guest appearance in Happy Gilmore 2. Adam Sandler is back with a sequel to his 1996 popular sports comedy-drama. It will be released on Netflix on July 25.Notably, along with actors, the movie also stars some professional golfers. The Open Championship 2025 winner Scottie Scheffler is set to make a cameo in the movie, along with other players such as Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler.IMDb has reported 13 professional golfers to be featured in the movie. Here's a lost of the golfers:John DalyScottie SchefflerWill ZalatorisCollin MorikawaBryson DeChambeauJustin ThomasRory McIlroyBrooks KoepkaKeegan BradleyRickie FowlerJordan SpiethXander SchauffleCorey PavinNotably, in addition to that, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac will also be in the movie, along with other sports stars such as Travis Kelce.Adam Sandler will be portraying the character of Happy Gilmore, while Julie Bowen will be playing his wife’s character, Virginia Venit. The other star cast includes Christopher McDonald, Bad Bunny, and Dennis Dugan.Here is the star cast of Happy Gilmore 2:Adam SandlerChristopher McDonaldJulie BowenBenito Antonio Martínez OcasioTravis KelceConor SherryEthan CutkoskyMaxwell Jacob FriedmanPhilip Fine SchneiderBen StillerBlake ClarkPaige SpiranacSunny SandlerSadie SandlerJackie SandlerEric AndréMargaret QualleyMartin HerlihyTim HerlihyNancy LopezVerne LundquistJack GiarraputoKevin NealonBenny SafdieJohn FarleyKym WhitleyLavell CrawfordKen JenningsCam'ronEminemPost MaloneMarcello HernandezDan PatrickOliver HudsonReggie BushKelsey PlumBecky LynchNikki GarciaDirected by Kyle Newacheck, the movie revolves around the life of Gilmore, who returns to play golf after 29 years since winning his first Tour Championship.Golf stars steal the spotlight at Happy Gilmore 2 premiereEarlier this week, Scottie Scheffler attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 with his wife, Meredith. Several other golfers graced the green carpet in New York on movie premiere night, including Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, and Collin Morikawa.Nuclr Golf shared the pictures of golfers on its X (formerly Twitter) caption:&quot;The stars showed up for the world premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 tonight&quot;Scheffler went there with his Open Championship trophy and shone in a comfortable white shirt and casual gray pants with Nike’s new 24.7 Perfect Stretch.DeChambeau attended the event in a white hoodie and gray denim pants with matching shoes. Tony Finau twinned with his wife, Alayna. They wore purple outfits paired with matching Nike Kobe Bryant X AF1 Protro Lows shoes.Meanwhile, on the greens this week, PGA Tour players teed at the 3M Open on Thursday. However, some big names, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele, are missing from the event.