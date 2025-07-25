  • home icon
13 golfers making cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 ft. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 25, 2025 05:21 GMT
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka (Image source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, among other professional golfers, are set to make a guest appearance in Happy Gilmore 2. Adam Sandler is back with a sequel to his 1996 popular sports comedy-drama. It will be released on Netflix on July 25.

Notably, along with actors, the movie also stars some professional golfers. The Open Championship 2025 winner Scottie Scheffler is set to make a cameo in the movie, along with other players such as Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler.

IMDb has reported 13 professional golfers to be featured in the movie. Here's a lost of the golfers:

  • John Daly
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Will Zalatoris
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Justin Thomas
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Xander Schauffle
  • Corey Pavin

Notably, in addition to that, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac will also be in the movie, along with other sports stars such as Travis Kelce.

Adam Sandler will be portraying the character of Happy Gilmore, while Julie Bowen will be playing his wife’s character, Virginia Venit. The other star cast includes Christopher McDonald, Bad Bunny, and Dennis Dugan.

Here is the star cast of Happy Gilmore 2:

  • Adam Sandler
  • Christopher McDonald
  • Julie Bowen
  • Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio
  • Travis Kelce
  • Conor Sherry
  • Ethan Cutkosky
  • Maxwell Jacob Friedman
  • Philip Fine Schneider
  • Ben Stiller
  • Blake Clark
  • Paige Spiranac
  • Sunny Sandler
  • Sadie Sandler
  • Jackie Sandler
  • Eric André
  • Margaret Qualley
  • Martin Herlihy
  • Tim Herlihy
  • Nancy Lopez
  • Verne Lundquist
  • Jack Giarraputo
  • Kevin Nealon
  • Benny Safdie
  • John Farley
  • Kym Whitley
  • Lavell Crawford
  • Ken Jennings
  • Cam'ron
  • Eminem
  • Post Malone
  • Marcello Hernandez
  • Dan Patrick
  • Oliver Hudson
  • Reggie Bush
  • Kelsey Plum
  • Becky Lynch
  • Nikki Garcia
Directed by Kyle Newacheck, the movie revolves around the life of Gilmore, who returns to play golf after 29 years since winning his first Tour Championship.

Golf stars steal the spotlight at Happy Gilmore 2 premiere

Earlier this week, Scottie Scheffler attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 with his wife, Meredith. Several other golfers graced the green carpet in New York on movie premiere night, including Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, and Collin Morikawa.

Nuclr Golf shared the pictures of golfers on its X (formerly Twitter) caption:

"The stars showed up for the world premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 tonight"
Scheffler went there with his Open Championship trophy and shone in a comfortable white shirt and casual gray pants with Nike’s new 24.7 Perfect Stretch.

DeChambeau attended the event in a white hoodie and gray denim pants with matching shoes. Tony Finau twinned with his wife, Alayna. They wore purple outfits paired with matching Nike Kobe Bryant X AF1 Protro Lows shoes.

Meanwhile, on the greens this week, PGA Tour players teed at the 3M Open on Thursday. However, some big names, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele, are missing from the event.

