141K X followers PGA Tour pro gives golf "sickos" a sneak peek at Arnold Palmer Invitational venue conditions

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to take place from March 6-9 at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida. As Michael Kim prepares to tee off the tournament, he shared insights into the course's conditions during Wednesday's (February 5) practice round.

Kim, who has over 141 thousand followers on X, posted an update on one of the course's most challenging holes, the par-3 17th hole. The hole has been infamous in past editions of the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to its massive water hazard along the right of the hole.

The hole, measuring 221 yards from the championship tees, challenges players' accuracy. In the past editions of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, if a player were to miss the green on the right side, the ball would kick right into the hazard.

However, Michael Kim stated that the rough around the 17th hole green is incredibly high and thick. The PGA Tour golfer's comments came as a disappointment to golf "sickos" as the player's golf balls will now hold on to give them a chance to save for par.

Michael Kim wrote:

"Some of you sickos will be disappointed to hear that the rough is so high on the bank of 17, that it likely won’t bounce back into the water as long as you don’t get super close to the water. The ball you see here landed a foot left of where it stopped."

The professional golfer also shared an image of the banks to illustrate how thick the rough is. Kim had missed the green by a considerable yardage during the practice round. Due to the conditions, the ball halted within a foot of its landing site when it was expected to bounce into the water hazard.

Michael Kim will tee off the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at 10:40 AM ET along with Lucas Glover. The duo will tee off the Bay Hill's first hole.

2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Tee Times

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the opening round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

7:40 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman

7:50 a.m. – Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

8:00 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter

8:10 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im

8:20 a.m. – Max Homa, Adam Hadwin

8:30 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala

8:40 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Jason Day

8:50 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young

9:05 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

9:15 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Eric Cole

9:25 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

9:35 a.m. – Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim

9:45 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Scottie Scheffler

9:55 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

10:05 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa

10:20 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy

10:30 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin

10:40 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

10:50 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun (a)

11:00 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes

11:10 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens

11:20 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

11:35 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Adam Scott

11:45 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:55 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman

12:05 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners

12:15 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris

12:25 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:35 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

12:50 p.m. – Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

1:00 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

1:10 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:20 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns

1:30 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay

1:40 p.m. – Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers

1:50 p.m. – Harris English, Rafael Campos

