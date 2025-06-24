$14M-worth NFL icon among celebs teeing up at Rocket Classic Pro-Am

Following the Travelers Championship, the next stop for the PGA Tour is the Rocket Classic 2025. The tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, June 26, and run through the weekend to wrap up with the finale on Sunday, June 29. Ahead of the main event, there will be a Pro-Am event, scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, at Detroit Golf Club.

Ad

Some renowned names from the sports industry will participate in the Rocket Classic Pro-Am event. This includes the former NFL running back Jerome Bettis, who has a net worth of $14 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

In addition to Bettis, Jake Bates, Jason Hanson, Barry Sanders, and Hogan Hanson will also play in the Rocket Classic Pro-Am. Moreover, the field also features Hailie Jade, daughter of American rapper Eminem, and her husband Evan McClintock.

Ad

Trending

Here are some big names playing at the 2025 Rocket Classic Pro-Am event:

Jake Bates

Jerome Bettis

Alex DeBrincat

Jack Fox

Noah Gragson

Hogan Hatten

Jason Hanson

Old Time Hawkey

Dylan Larkin

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock

Jorden Kerr

Sidney Lowe

Barry Sanders

Who is playing at Rocket Classic 2025?

While the Rocket Classic Pro-Am field is star-packed by the players of other sports and celebrities, the regular PGA Tour event features some big names in the golf world. This week, Byeong Hun An will tee off along with Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Luke Clanton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rickie Fowler.

Ad

Here is the field of the 2025 Rocket Classic:

Byeong Hun An

Mason Andersen

Aaron Baddeley

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Cameron Champ

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Dominic Clemons

Trevor Cone

Ben Cook

Vince Covello

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Tony Finau

James Piot

Joseph Hooks

David Ford

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Matt Fitzpatrick

Paul Waring

Harrison Endycott

Anders Albertson

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Michael La Sasso

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Ashton McCulloch

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Norman Xiong

Cameron Young

Carson Young

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More