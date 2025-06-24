$14M-worth NFL icon among celebs teeing up at Rocket Classic Pro-Am

Following the Travelers Championship, the next stop for the PGA Tour is the Rocket Classic 2025. The tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, June 26, and run through the weekend to wrap up with the finale on Sunday, June 29. Ahead of the main event, there will be a Pro-Am event, scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, at Detroit Golf Club.
Some renowned names from the sports industry will participate in the Rocket Classic Pro-Am event. This includes the former NFL running back Jerome Bettis, who has a net worth of $14 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).
In addition to Bettis, Jake Bates, Jason Hanson, Barry Sanders, and Hogan Hanson will also play in the Rocket Classic Pro-Am. Moreover, the field also features Hailie Jade, daughter of American rapper Eminem, and her husband Evan McClintock.
Here are some big names playing at the 2025 Rocket Classic Pro-Am event:
- Jake Bates
- Jerome Bettis
- Alex DeBrincat
- Jack Fox
- Noah Gragson
- Hogan Hatten
- Jason Hanson
- Old Time Hawkey
- Dylan Larkin
- Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock
- Jorden Kerr
- Sidney Lowe
- Barry Sanders
Who is playing at Rocket Classic 2025?
While the Rocket Classic Pro-Am field is star-packed by the players of other sports and celebrities, the regular PGA Tour event features some big names in the golf world. This week, Byeong Hun An will tee off along with Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Luke Clanton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rickie Fowler.
Here is the field of the 2025 Rocket Classic:
- Byeong Hun An
- Mason Andersen
- Aaron Baddeley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Cameron Champ
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Dominic Clemons
- Trevor Cone
- Ben Cook
- Vince Covello
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Tony Finau
- James Piot
- Joseph Hooks
- David Ford
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Paul Waring
- Harrison Endycott
- Anders Albertson
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Michael La Sasso
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Ashton McCulloch
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Norman Xiong
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young