15-year-old wonder kid Miles Russell continues stunning run on Korn Ferry Tour, opens Veritex Bank Championship with a 3-under 68

Miles Russell, the 15-year-old wonder kid, is in splendid form. Last week, he became the youngest golfer to make the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour. Additionally, he also became the youngest player to break into the top 25, on the Korn Ferry Tour, since 1983.

Russell finished at T20 after four rounds on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour event LECOM Suncoast Classic. He qualified for the Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club and has been sensational there too.

In the first round of the Veritex Bank Championship, Miles Russell carded a 68 with 3 under par. After the first round, he is positioned at T80 with 24 others and has a reasonable opportunity to make the cut.

On Thursday, Russell started strong with eight consecutive pars in the afternoon round. He secured birdies on holes 9, 11, 12 and 16 and was bogey-free till the 17th hole. He faltered on the 18th hole, where he had a three-putt bogey at the par-5 from 25 feet. The top 65 players will make the cutline at Texas Rangers GC.

Frankie Capan III leads the scoreboard after the first day. Capan III carded a 58 with 13 under par, a score that equals the second-lowest in Korn Ferry Tour history. He is followed by Trent Phillips who took 61 strokes with 10 under par. In third position is Tim Widing with 62 with 9 under par.

Scottie Scheffler was impressed with Miles Russell's attitude

Miles Russell left World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler impressed with his conduct and attitude. After winning the 2024 RBC Heritage, Scheffler was asked about Russell in the press conference. Referring to him, Scheffler said (via PGA Tour):

"Seemed like a nice kid. Seemed like a humble kid. One of the guys in the practice round we were playing with (at THE PLAYERS) asked him, what are you doing here, and he was there because he had won the Junior PLAYERS"

And he just kind of paused, and he's like, 'Oh, I'm just watching today,' or said something like that. It wasn't like, 'Hey, I won this tournament and did that.' It seemed to me like he had a really good attitude."

On Wednesday, Miles Russell was asked if he intends to turn pro anytime soon. He denied it and pointed out that he couldn't join a Tour-sanctioned circuit until he reached the age of 18.

Talking about how he intends to play this at the Veritex Bank Championship, Russell said that he has the same goals as last week. He will be looking forward to putting in two good rounds and going ahead by playing two more good rounds if he can make the cut.

Here's a quick recap of Miles Russell's performances so far:

2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic: T20 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Junior PLAYERS Championship presented by Rolex: 1

2023 Boy's Junior PGA Championship: 1

2023 Team TaylorMade Invitational: 2

2023 South Beach International Amateur: 2

2024 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley: 6

2023 AJGA Junior Championship presented by Visit Tallahassee: 7

2023 North and South Junior Amateur: 10

2023 Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey: 13

2024 AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods: 14

2023 Rolex Tournament of Champions: 14

2024 Jones Cup Invitational: 40