15-yo Miles Russell receives an exemption into the Bermuda Championship after T20 finish at Korn Ferry

If you think age is a barrier, 15-year-old golfer Miles Russell is here to prove you wrong. On Monday (April 22), the American Golf Junior Association announced that Russell has received a sponsor exemption for the Bermuda Championship, which is set to take place in the month of November at the Port Royal Golf Club.

This announcement received plenty of positive reactions from fans on social media. In the press release, the young golfer shared his sentiments too. He said it was an honor to receive an exemption into the tournament.

Miles Russell said:

“I am honored to be receiving an exemption into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.”

Further, Miles Russell mentioned that it was his dream to compete on the PGA Tour, and he couldn't describe the feeling now that his dream was going to come true. He further added:

“I have dreamt of playing on the PGA TOUR my entire life and to have that dream coming to fruition later this year is a feeling that I cannot describe. I am grateful to the tournament and the AJGA for their partnership that is allowing me this incredible opportunity.”

Miles Russell’s exemption into the Bermuda Championship is a light of hope for all young golfers climbing the ranks and looking to make a name on the PGA Tour. It will be interesting to see if more young golfers will follow the same path in the near future.

Miles Russell made history at the LECOM Suncoast Classic

At the LECOM Suncoast Classic, Miles Russell made history when he became the youngest player to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. However, apart from making the cut, he further made history when he registered a top-25 finish at the championship.

The 15-year-old finished T-20 at 14 under 270. This finish makes Russell the youngest player on record since 1983 to register a top-25 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. The star also applied to the PGA Tour.

After the tournament, Russell said the entire week was a blast. He said:

"It was an awesome week. It was a blast. Especially for my first one, you may get a couple weird looks, like, 'Who's the little kid on the range?' But, you know, everybody was so nice and so helpful with everything.”

The teen further said that he was trying to go with the flow. He added:

"I just try to kind of go with flow and take it as it comes to me, and I'm trying to just stay cool. I was able to hit some good shots in the right moments.”

Due to this incredible finish at the tournament, Russell has also qualified for the Veritex Bank Championship. It will be worth observing whether the young golfer is able to keep up his form.