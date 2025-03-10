$150M internet entrepreneur slams PGA Tour broadcasters for missing crucial moments: "Are you kidding me?"

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, has sounded off on the poor coverage of PGA Tour events on television. Recently, the American golf series concluded with its signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, at Bay Hill on Sunday, March 9.

The tournament was full of surprises, and finally, Russell Henley clinched the trophy. However, the final-round coverage of the event brought criticism to the broadcaster from internet entrepreneur Dave Portnoy, who has a net worth of $150 million (via Celebrity Net Worth.)

Portnoy shared a short clip of the final-round coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he boasts around 3.6 million followers. Along with the video, he shared his opinion on the viewership experience, mainly reflecting on too many commercials during the game.

In the clip, NBC's coverage kept showing commercials and missed the final shot of winner Russell Henley. Sharing his opinion about the coverage, Portnoy said:

"Are you kidding me? What’s the point of watching golf if you miss the most important shot of the whole tournament?""

Moreover, he seemingly took a jibe at NBC Golf by tagging them in his social media post, writing:

"Sweet coverage @NBCGolf"

The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational was available to watch on the Golf Channel and NBC, sharing the coverage. The Golf Channel televised the initial coverage of the fourth round, which was available from 12:30 p.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET. Following that, NBC took over and presented the remainder of the tournament from 2:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Notably, the Arnold Palmer Invitational was a signature PGA Tour event, meaning it had a limited field but some of the best golfers in the world competed.

Highlights from the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025

The four-day event at Bay Hill began with its opening round on Thursday, March 6, and wrapped up with the finale on Sunday, March 9. The tournament had several standout performances.

Russell Henley, who had an unsteady start with the opening round of 72, improved his game in the remaining three rounds, where he carded 68, 67, and 70 to register a one-stroke win.

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa, the tournament's third-round leader, had a tough start, but then played some fantastic rounds in the next two days but ended up carding a round of 72 on Sunday and ultimately missed the title.

Corey Conners settled for third place at 9-under, and his performance helped him qualify for The Open Championship 2025.

Another surprise performance from the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational came from U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. On Sunday, he played a record-breaking round, carding 7-under 27 on the front nine and breaking the front-nine record at Bay Hill. Scottie Scheffler settled for T11 place, while Rory McIlroy finished T15.

