$156M NBA Icon Stephen Curry sets sights on ‘finishing strong’ at American Century Championship finale

NBA star Stephen Curry is enjoying a golf outing this week at the 2025 American Century Championship. The celebrity golf event features a stellar field of some big names in the sports world, including Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, George Kittle, and Josh Allen.
After two rounds of the tournament, Curry tied for ninth place, and ahead of the final, he shared a post on his Instagram account, sharing his excitement for the final round.
"Day 2 in the books. Let’s finish strong," Curry wrote.
Stephen Curry, who has a net worth of $156 million (via Forbes), has been having a good outing this week. He is one of the top favorites to win the event with odds of +240 via Caesars Sportsbook.
Stephen Curry's brother, Seth Curry, on the other hand, tied for 32nd place after two rounds at the American Century Championship. Joe Pavelski is tied for the lead with Taylor Twellman. Jake Owen settled in solo third place, followed by Adam Thielen in fourth and Annika Sorenstam in fifth place.
Exploring the leaderboard of the American Century Championship featuring Stephen Curry
Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 American Century Championship after two rounds:
