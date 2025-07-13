$156M NBA Icon Stephen Curry sets sights on ‘finishing strong’ at American Century Championship finale

NBA star Stephen Curry is enjoying a golf outing this week at the 2025 American Century Championship. The celebrity golf event features a stellar field of some big names in the sports world, including Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, George Kittle, and Josh Allen.

After two rounds of the tournament, Curry tied for ninth place, and ahead of the final, he shared a post on his Instagram account, sharing his excitement for the final round.

"Day 2 in the books. Let’s finish strong," Curry wrote.

Stephen Curry, who has a net worth of $156 million (via Forbes), has been having a good outing this week. He is one of the top favorites to win the event with odds of +240 via Caesars Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry's brother, Seth Curry, on the other hand, tied for 32nd place after two rounds at the American Century Championship. Joe Pavelski is tied for the lead with Taylor Twellman. Jake Owen settled in solo third place, followed by Adam Thielen in fourth and Annika Sorenstam in fifth place.

Exploring the leaderboard of the American Century Championship featuring Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry signs autographs after finishing on the 18th hole during the second round of the American Century Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 American Century Championship after two rounds:

T1 Joe Pavelski

T1 Taylor Twellman

3 Jake Owen

4 Adam Thielen

5 Annika Sorenstam

T6 Tony Romo

T6 Mark Mulder

T6 John Smoltz

T9 Mardy Fish

T9 Stephen Curry

11 Vinny Del Negro

T12 Aaron Rodgers

T12 Kevin Millar

T12 Michael Pena

T15 Austin Reaves

T15 Matt Ryan

17 Alex Caruso

18 Derek Carr

T19 Jerome Bettis

T19 Jack Wagner

T21 Derek Lowe

T21 Joe Mauer

T23 Carson Daly

T23 Alfonso Ribeiro

T23 Jerry Rice

T26 Ray Allen

T26 Tim Brown

T26 Bret Baier

29 Dell Curry

T30 Hally Leadbetter

T30 Brian Urlacher

32 Seth Curry

T33 Josh Allen

T33 Matthew Tkachuk

35 Albert Pujols

36 Patrick Peterson

T37 Jay Bilas

T37 Andrew Whitworth

T39 Dwight Freeney

T39 TJ Oshie

T41 Joe Buck

T41 Larry Fitzgerald

43 AJ Hawk

44 Sam Darnold

T45 Jimmy Rollins

T45 Chris Harrison

T45 Kyle Lowry

48 Roger Clemens

49 Chase Utley

T50 Nate Bargatze

T50 Justin Gaethje

T52 Ryan Fitzpatrick

T52 Shane Victorino

T52 Gary Sheffield

T55 Davante Adams

T55 Zach LaVine

T55 Charles Woodson

T55 Marcus Allen

T55 David Wells

T55 Timothy Simons

T61 Charles Barkley

T61 Kyle Juszczyk

T61 Vince Carter

T61 Jayson Werth

65 Mike Vrabel

T66 Emmitt Smith

T66 Joe Theismann

T68 Colin Jost

T68 Rob Riggle

T68 Travis Kelce

71 Ray Romano

T72 Larry The Cable Guy

T72 Jim McMahon

74 Brian Baumgartner

T75 Rob Mac

T75 Trevor Lawrence

T77 Miles Teller

T77 Cathy Engelbert

T77 DeMarcus Ware

80 George Kittle

T81 Baker Mayfield

T81 Jason Scheff

83 Jay DeMarcus

84 The Miz

85 Kathryn Tappen

T86 Jason Kelce

T86 Grant Hill

T86 Justin Reid

89 Rich Eisen

90 Dylan Dreyer

