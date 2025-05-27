$156M-worth NBA legend confirms American Century Championship entry in 2025

American basketball legend Stephen Curry has announced his entry to the 2025 American Century Championship. The Golden State Warriors legend will join the likes of Travis Kelce, Charles Barkley, and Alex Rodriguez at the event.

Ad

The four-time NBA champion had won the celebrity golf tournament in 2023, but ended up skipping the event last year owing to his commitment to play for the USA Basketball team at the Paris Olympics.

NBC Sports shared a video compilation of the $156 million-worth (as per Forbes) basketball player at the 2023 edition of the event, to announce his entry to the event this year. The video was captioned:

"Steph Curry is back to bring the noise and the energy to the American Century Championship.🙌"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NBA point guard won the event in 2023 with a total score of 75, defeating the former tennis player, Mardy Fish by a two-point margin. However, Fish went on to claim the title last year with a final score of 83.

Stephen Curry even made a brilliant hole-in-one on Hole 7 during his performance at the tournament two years ago.

The 2025 American Century Championship is scheduled to be played from July 9 to 13 at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course in Nevada.

Ad

Which celebrities have confirmed entry to the 2025 American Century Championship so far?

Personalities across various industries have confirmed their entry to play in the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in July. The field will include NFL stars to actors and former sporting professionals among many other personalities.

Here is the list of celebrities who will be teeing up at the American Century Championship, besides Steph Curry:

Josh Allen

Marcus Allen

Davante Adams

Ray Allen

Bret Baier

Nate Bargatze

Charles Barkley

Brian Baumgartner

Jerome Bettis

Jay Bilas

Joe Buck

Canelo Álvarez

Derek Carr

Vince Carter

Roger Clemens

Sam Darnold

Carson Daly

Vinny Del Negro

Jay DeMarcus

Dylan Dreyer

Rich Eisen

Mardy Fish

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Larry Fitzgerald

Dwight Freeney

Justin Gaethje

Chris Harrison

A.J Hawk

Colin Jost

Kyle Juszczyk

Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce

George Kittle

Zach Lavine

Trevor Lawrence

Derek Lowe

Kyle Lowry

Joe Mauer

Baker Mayfield

Rob McElhenney

Jim McMahon

Kevin Miller

The Miz

T.J Oshie

Jake Owen

Joe Pavelski

Michael Pena

Albert Pujols

Austin Reaves

Justin Reid

Alfonso Ribeiro

Jerry Rice

Rob Riggle

Aaron Rodgers

Alex Rodriguez

Jimmy Rollins

Ray Romano

Tony Romo

Matt Ryan

Jason Scheff

Gary Sheffield

Tim Simons

Emmitt Smith

John Smoltz

Annika Sorenstam

Kathryn Tappen

Miles Teller

Larry The Cable Guy

Joe Theismann

Adam Thielen

Matthew Tkachuk

Taylor Twellman

Brian Urlacher

Chase Utley

Shane Victorino

Mike Vrabel

Jack Wagner

DeMarcus Ware

David Wells

Andrew Whitworth

Charles Woodson

Steve Young

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More