$156M-worth NBA legend confirms American Century Championship entry in 2025

By Anusha M
Modified May 27, 2025 18:59 GMT
2023 American Century Championship - Day Three - Source: Getty
2023 American Century Championship - Day Three - Source: Getty

American basketball legend Stephen Curry has announced his entry to the 2025 American Century Championship. The Golden State Warriors legend will join the likes of Travis Kelce, Charles Barkley, and Alex Rodriguez at the event.

The four-time NBA champion had won the celebrity golf tournament in 2023, but ended up skipping the event last year owing to his commitment to play for the USA Basketball team at the Paris Olympics.

NBC Sports shared a video compilation of the $156 million-worth (as per Forbes) basketball player at the 2023 edition of the event, to announce his entry to the event this year. The video was captioned:

"Steph Curry is back to bring the noise and the energy to the American Century Championship.🙌"
The NBA point guard won the event in 2023 with a total score of 75, defeating the former tennis player, Mardy Fish by a two-point margin. However, Fish went on to claim the title last year with a final score of 83.

Stephen Curry even made a brilliant hole-in-one on Hole 7 during his performance at the tournament two years ago.

The 2025 American Century Championship is scheduled to be played from July 9 to 13 at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course in Nevada.

Which celebrities have confirmed entry to the 2025 American Century Championship so far?

Personalities across various industries have confirmed their entry to play in the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in July. The field will include NFL stars to actors and former sporting professionals among many other personalities.

Here is the list of celebrities who will be teeing up at the American Century Championship, besides Steph Curry:

  • Josh Allen
  • Marcus Allen
  • Davante Adams
  • Ray Allen
  • Bret Baier
  • Nate Bargatze
  • Charles Barkley
  • Brian Baumgartner
  • Jerome Bettis
  • Jay Bilas
  • Joe Buck
  • Canelo Álvarez
  • Derek Carr
  • Vince Carter
  • Roger Clemens
  • Sam Darnold
  • Carson Daly
  • Vinny Del Negro
  • Jay DeMarcus
  • Dylan Dreyer
  • Rich Eisen
  • Mardy Fish
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick
  • Larry Fitzgerald
  • Dwight Freeney
  • Justin Gaethje
  • Chris Harrison
  • A.J Hawk
  • Colin Jost
  • Kyle Juszczyk
  • Travis Kelce
  • Jason Kelce
  • George Kittle
  • Zach Lavine
  • Trevor Lawrence
  • Derek Lowe
  • Kyle Lowry
  • Joe Mauer
  • Baker Mayfield
  • Rob McElhenney
  • Jim McMahon
  • Kevin Miller
  • The Miz
  • T.J Oshie
  • Jake Owen
  • Joe Pavelski
  • Michael Pena
  • Albert Pujols
  • Austin Reaves
  • Justin Reid
  • Alfonso Ribeiro
  • Jerry Rice
  • Rob Riggle
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Alex Rodriguez
  • Jimmy Rollins
  • Ray Romano
  • Tony Romo
  • Matt Ryan
  • Jason Scheff
  • Gary Sheffield
  • Tim Simons
  • Emmitt Smith
  • John Smoltz
  • Annika Sorenstam
  • Kathryn Tappen
  • Miles Teller
  • Larry The Cable Guy
  • Joe Theismann
  • Adam Thielen
  • Matthew Tkachuk
  • Taylor Twellman
  • Brian Urlacher
  • Chase Utley
  • Shane Victorino
  • Mike Vrabel
  • Jack Wagner
  • DeMarcus Ware
  • David Wells
  • Andrew Whitworth
  • Charles Woodson
  • Steve Young
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

