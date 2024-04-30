16-year-old Connor Bryce on a quest to become the latest teenager to earn his debut PGA Tour start

Connor Bryce, a 16-year-old sophomore in high school, holds a tie for the lead after his ninth hole at the Byron Nelson Monday Q, with 5 birdies, no bogeys, and a 31 on his front nine.

Bryce is out in -5 through 9 with a perspective to earn his first PGA Tour start. Last year, the Dallas native was a runner-up finisher at Texas with 4 under par 212 hitting one eagle in the first round and twelve number of birdies at the American Junior Golf Association.

Connor Bryce has a scoring average of 72, finished at T2 in the Lonestar Boys Invitational, and placed six at the Grand Prairie Fall Shootout on the Texas Junior Golf Tournament.

Last year at All American Tour Boys, Bryce made a cut and ranked in the top 10 and this year scored 180 with a cut, positioned at T110.

Who will Connor Bryce play with for The CJ Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch? Field explored

Youngster Connor Bryce will be seen playing alongside Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, and Jason Day. However, all eyes are likely to be on Kris Kim, the 16-year-old prodigy poised to make his debut.

Miles Russell will also be spotted at the CJ Byron Nelson. Jason Day will be the defending champion, who was winless last year.

It's the final chance for players to qualify for the next Signature event and upcoming events like the Wells Fargo Championship, via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10, and golfers will also be paying attention to the standings of the FedEx Cup, Olympics, and President's Cup.

K.H. Lee defended as a champion in 2022-23. Jason Day, who previously won this event in 2010, has three top-ten finishes this season. Jordan Spieth is the world's highest-ranked golfer competing in the CJ Cup.

Spieth finished second in 2022, tied for tenth at the Valero Texas Open this month, and hopes that a hometown event will kick off his spring season.

2024 winners Jake Knapp, Nick Dunlap, Stephan Jaeger, Adam Scott, Sungjae Im, Min Woo Lee, and Byeong Hun An are also all set to play at TPC Craig Ranch.